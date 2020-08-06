In UL coach Billy Napier’s original master plan, how he felt opening year three of August camp as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ head coach Thursday wasn’t supposed to be like this.

Coming off a record-breaking 11-3 season with two seasons of building expectations behind him, the transition by 2020 was theoretically going to be a breeze.

“It almost feels like year of taking over a program,” said Napier, who opened August camp with a zoom meeting with area media Thursday. “If this was year three and we were operating the same way, we would be rolling right now. We’d have processes that have been very specific.”

Instead, the coronavirus made the offseason like none other in the sport’s history and then on Saturday, offensive line coach D.J. Looney unexpectedly died of a heart attack.

Billy Napier: Replacing D.J. Looney's gifts to Cajuns program may be impossible In his first news teleconference since Saturday’s death of offensive line coach D.J. Looney, UL head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday his sta…

“It’s really going to challenge us at the core - what type of relationships we have, what type of focus that we have,” Napier said. “We’ve come to understanding that there’s going to be good days and bad days moving forward. We’re prepared and equipped to do that.

“I told our staff and our team that if there’s one group of people that I can handle this and are built for them it’s our team and our staff. I’m not confident in what we have. I truly believe that it’s unique. One of the reasons why it’s unique is the caliber of people that we’ve assembled.”

In addition to those obstacles, the Cajuns have a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Toney and a new special teams coach in Robby Discher.

What Napier does have in his corner is a seasoned leader at quarterback in senior Levi Lewis.

“We’re fortunate to have Levi back,” Napier said. “In particular, in a year like this, his experience and his character and leadership are more important than ever.”

That should prove invaluable as Napier’s staff begins a 10-day training camp session Friday until the start of school on Aug. 17. At that point, Napier will devise a new plan to bridge the gap until the Sept. 5 season opener against McNeese State at Cajun Field.

Those two phases follow a mini-camp session that was cut four days short due to Looney’s tragic death.

“The No. 1 thing on the top of our list is we’ve got to develop that chemistry, morale and we’ve got to get to know our teammates,” Napier said. “I feel like because of the way we had to operate in small groups (all summer), we did nothing as a team together. We have a ways to go from a growth standpoint of getting to know everybody on the team and appreciating everyone’s roles as those are clarified.”

Also making matters tougher is offseason personnel losses, including two at wide receiver. Sophomore defensive tackle Kendall Wilkerson is likely out for the season with a broke leg and wrist in an offseason automobile accident. Also not available this season after offseason surgeries are receivers Calif Gossett (Achilles) and Jamal Bell (knee).

“It is a position where we’re going to have to have some young players play,” Napier said of wide receiver.

Furthermore, Napier said freshman tight end Christian Sabatini will be slowed in the early going by an injury.

On the flip side, Napier said no players opted out for the season due to coronavirus concerns.

“We haven’t had any players make decisions to opt out,” Napier said. “Certainly, we’d be understanding of that if we had a very compromising situation at home or maybe didn’t feel safe. I’d have no issue with that at all.”

Foote: Sun Belt plans to give option to play full 12-game schedules, but many conflicts arise UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said July 14 “if the Power 5s decide to do conference-only, I’m not convinced that would dictate the Group …

With all of that said, the Cajuns did receive three votes in the preseason coaches Top 25 poll, released Thursday.

“I think we’re making progress,” Napier said. “We’ve improved. We certainly have a lot of work left to do, but I really don’t think any of that matters. Go check the coaches poll at this time last year and see how accurate it was to how the season finished? It’s a projection, it’s a hypothesis. What’s going to matter is the work we’ve done up until this point and the work we do from this point forward.”

Going forward, Napier said he’s also content with his program’s COVID-19 protocols.

“I am very confident in the protocols that we have in place to protect our players and our staff and our inner bubble of people,” Napier said. “We’ve got to continue to increase the discipline that we live life with and that we play with. Also our attention to detail has got to go to another level if we want to go where we think we can go.”

Always good for an anecdote to put things in perspective, UL strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke referred to wisdom from a recent book he’s read - “The Last Lecture” - to provide some clarity to the team’s mission.

“The brick walls are there for a reason,” Hocke said. “The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give a chance to show how badly we want something. The brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough. They are there to stop the other people.”