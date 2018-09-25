Billy Napier was adamant at UL-Lafayette’s weekly news conference Monday that his Ragin’ Cajuns football team is doing some things well — and that other things need improvement.
The statistics bear that out.
UL-Lafayette ranks tied for third nationally in fewest turnovers with two through three games, behind LSU and Kansas (one turnover each). The Cajuns are one of five teams with no lost fumbles, joining Mississippi State, Central Florida, Stanford and Western Michigan.
The Cajuns lead the Sun Belt in third-down percentage (46.9), are in the top 15 in fewest penalties (16, with Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern leading the country at nine), and UL-Lafayette is one of 14 teams to score on every red-zone possession this season (10 of 10). UCLA is the only other team in the nation to score touchdowns on every red zone trip, though the Bruins have only made five trips inside the 20 in three games.
“We met almost every goal that we have on our board on offense,” Napier said of last Saturday’s 30-28 loss to Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt opener. “The only goals we didn’t meet were points scored and quarterback rating. There’s tons of opportunities here.”
That’s the good news for the Cajuns. The bad news is their glaring weakness against the rush.
UL-Lafayette is last in the Sun Belt in rush defense (263.0) and in time of possession (25:39 per game), and only Oregon State, UConn and Bowling Green have allowed more rush yards nationally.
That’s not good news considering Saturday’s opponent. Top-ranked Alabama (4-0) is third nationally in scoring (53.8 points per game) and 10th nationally in total offense (539.5 yards per game) as the Cajuns and Crimson Tide prepare to play at 11 a.m. Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“We’re a young unit there,” said Napier, who served as an assistant at Alabama for five seasons. “We played 10 rookies and we played four walk-ons on defense (against Coastal). We’re an inexperienced group over there, but the good thing is we’re seeing some progress. The numbers may not directly reflect this, but the effort and the physicality was the best it’s been this year Saturday. We took a step forward there.”
The Cajuns have two players ranked in the top 10 nationally. Running back Trey Ragas is fifth in yards per carry (8.4) and quarterback Andre Nunez is eighth in completion percentage (72.3).
Injuries
Starting defensive end Zi’Yon Hill of Catholic-New Iberia left Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina with a shoulder injury, and will likely not play against Alabama.
“He did some things Sunday, didn’t practice but he’s rehabbing,” Napier said. “He did do some movement, but I don’t anticipate him being ready to play this week.”
Hill had two early tackles against the Chanticleers, and his absence leaves a hole in what is a depth-challenged front line. Nose guard LaDarrius Kidd started three games last year, and no other returning down lineman started in 2017. Tra’Vontae Booker, a junior from East Feliciana, took over for Hill at end after seeing limited action last year and in the first two games.
“There’s no question it impacted the game,” Napier said of Hill’s absence. “He was disruptive early when he was in the game. He’s a great practice player with tremendous attitude, a competitor and he’s improved his technique. But this is a tremendous opportunity for a guy like Tra’Vontae to step in and really capitalize on the moment.”
Tide in Acadiana
With the Crimson Tide ranking atop the college football word for the past decade, even Cajuns fans may not remember that the last time UL-Lafayette faced Alabama, it was on its home turf.
The teams last met Oct. 6, 1990, when the Cajuns hosted the Tide in front of a then-record crowd of 36,133 at 31,00-seat capacity Cajun Field.
Alabama won that game 25-6 despite scoring only one touchdown on Gary Hollingsworth’s first-quarter pass to Steve Busky. Philip Doyle provided all the other Tide scoring with a school-record six field goals.
The school then known as USL got its only score midway through the fourth quarter on James Freeman’s 4-yard run. The Cajuns hurt themselves with two interceptions inside the Alabama 10, one on their first possession and one on their last.
Cajun Field has been expanded to 41,426 and has seen three larger crowds there since the Alabama game.
Lagniappe
Saban is 10-1 all-time against Sun Belt teams, his only loss coming to UL-Monroe in 2007 in his first year at Alabama ... Alabama has won 21 straight and 36 of its last 37 games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide has won 82.8 percent of its games there, the nation’s third-best home win percentage. Surprisingly, the nation’s top mark is a Sun Belt team — Georgia Southern has won 82.9 percent at home (189-39) since opening Paulson Stadium in 1984. … Saturday’s game will mark the first time the Cajuns have ever faced a top-ranked team. With Mississippi State at No. 23 in this week’s AP poll, the Cajuns have two ranked teams on their schedule for the first time since 1985 (No. 2 Auburn and No. 5 Florida that season).