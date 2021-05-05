The UL football program has reached an agreement to play at road game at Missouri on Oct. 4, 2025 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
The two programs were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 21 last season, but that game was canceled after the SEC elected to play on conference games due to COVID-19. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Already on the 2025 schedule for the Cajuns are a home game against rice on Sept. 6 and a road game against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 20.