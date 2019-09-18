A year ago, much of UL coach Billy Napier’s offensive strategy centered around protecting his defense … oh yeah, and hoping to score enough points along the way.
When his Cajuns hit the road for their first true away game at Ohio at 1 p.m. Saturday, the approach won’t be nearly as guarded.
“I think our defense is improving,” Napier said. “I think that’s the biggest thing we’ve learned is that we’ve made fundamental improvements, I think we’re doing good job mixing it up schematically as well, we’re covering better, we’re fitting runs better, but this will be as good of a challenge as we’ve had here.”
In other words, there’s more reason to trust in the defense through the first quarter of the 2019 season. One of the biggest illustration of that improvement is limiting its first three foes to a combined 10 for 42 on third and fourth down.
“As we get more and more stops and we get off the field on third down, we’re able to play with more tempo,” Napier said. “We’re able to take advantage of maybe ramping up the play count a little bit. Depth helps you do that, and certainly getting off the field on third down helps you do that.”
Team that clutch defense with offense that’s currently in the top four nationally in rushing yards and total offense, and there’s good reason Napier is encouraged.
“We’re playing better as a team right now, but it’s still early,” he said. “You continue to evolve, you continue to adjust, you play with the players that are available each week. Every matchup’s a little bit different so probably not smart for me to talk about that weekly. But certainly I feel like we can hang in there and play according to how the game’s going for sure.”
Receiver issues
There never really were any questions about Ja’Marcus Bradley with his 15 receptions, 255 yards and two touchdowns.
And there aren’t many reasons left concerning the potential of Jamal Bell with his 13 catches for 147 yards.
After that, though, there’s nothing but question marks when it comes to reliability and availability to be a third or fourth receiving threat for quarterback Levi Lewis.
“It’s the one position where we’ve had a couple of what I would consider starters get nicked and banged up, nothing significant but maybe missing time because of injuries,” Napier detailed. “Outside of that, that’s the reason those lineups have changed because we’ve had some guys banged up. That’s created opportunities for players like Peter LeBlanc to step in there and play and he’s done a great job for us.
“As we get healthy there, that thing, there’ll be more stability there. We’ve got several playmakers in that group. Bam’s (Jackson) versatility, JaMarcus’ versatility, Jalen Williams has been really steady and Peter’s stepped up for us. We’ve got good players in that room and certainly feel good about those guys as we get healthy here in the next couple of weeks.”
As it stands, LeBlanc is third on the team in receptions with five over the first three games.
Quarterback talk
There’s no question who the No. 1 quarterback is for the Cajuns in junior Levi Lewis.
The two blowout victories, though, at least allowed Napier to see several backup quarterbacks perform from Jai’ave Magalei to the true freshman duo to Clifton McDowell and Chandler Fields.
“We’ve got tremendous competition at quarterback, two, three four, all those guys had an opportunity to play,” Napier said. “Jai’ave was a little bit ahead of Cliff coming out of spring, and then we observed those guys in training camp, but we’ve decided because Jai’ave doesn’t have a redshirt that he’s the backup.”
In two games now, Magalei is 10-of-15 passing for 110 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
“We certainly have confidence in all those young players,” Napier said. “We’ve added four rookie quarterbacks to our roster. Levi’s the only veteran, so I think as we go forward. There will continue to be tremendous competition from that group of players to see who will emerge as time goes. But right now Jai’ave is the backup.”
Special teams key
In Saturday’s win over Texas Southern, T.J. Wisham was the offense’s leading rusher.
More than likely, the redshirt sophomore from Baton Rouge will go back to more of a special-teams role when UL travels to Ohio on Saturday — where he'll have a chance to make an even greater impact on the outcome of the game.
The Cajuns are somewhere around a field goal underdog on the road, which means it’s considered by Las Vegas as a virtual dead-even matchup.
“This game, I’m familiar with Ohio team,” Wisham said. “They have a rich football history with staff and projected to win the conference. I’m looking at them and they’re very technical team, they play very well. Game changers (special teams), a big part of this week is going to be field position. Coach (Matt Powledge) gives us the stats on field position and likelihood of going to score or stopping a team … so getting better field position will be a big factor.”
Special teams issues could also mean UL must improve on one of its few shortcomings so far with 0 for 3 on field goal attempts so far this season.