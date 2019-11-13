The future of UL's two diamond sports began taking shape Wednesday when softball coach Gerry Glasco announced seven signees and baseball coach Matt Deggs signed 11 prospects to national letters of intent.
On the baseball side, it was the first signing class of the new staff, led by Deggs.
"In my mind, it’s a really really good class," Deggs said. "You have six arms and five position guys that all come here highly recruited, and that speaks to the hard work of Jeremy (Talbot) and Jake (Wells). Jeremy does an incredible job of finding players and identifying our needs and what fits our system. Him and I have been together for a long time and there isn’t a harder worker on the recruiting side of things."
On the softball side, Glasco filled potential future voids all over the field from the outfield to pitcher and catcher in his seven signees
The softball signing class includes: outfielder Mia Cantu of Spring, Texas; infielder Delaney Enlow of Versailles, Kentucky; infielder Addie Lightner of Blue Springs, Missouri; shortstop Hannah Nalley of Marion, Illinois; catcher/third baseman Sophie Piskos of Paris, Tenn.; shortstop Kyleigh Sand of Chino, Calif. And pitcher Taylor Snow of LaSalle High.
“This group brings a lot of depth, and versatility, to almost every position,” Glasco said. “We are adding a quality pitching prospect (Snow), a top defensive shortstop from the Corona Angels organization (Sand), a second baseman who hits from the left side (Nalley), an extremely powerful hitter (Enlow) who gives us more size and power at first base, a third baseman/catcher (Piskos) who runs well and has power, an outfielder with a great left-handed bat (Cantu), and a tremendous hitter (Lightner) who can play multiple positions, and pitch if needed.
“These are all additions that will help us maintain balance in our program in the upcoming seasons.”
The baseball class is highlighted locally by North Vermilion pitcher Hayden Durke, who is billed as the state's top prospect and the No. 89 recruit nationally by perfectgame.org. Also from Louisiana are two other pitchers in left-handers Chipper Menard of New Iberia and Blake Marshall of Mandeville and Hinds Junior College.
Seven of the 11 comes from Texas and the other baseball signing was from Mississippi. The Texas group includes RHP Spencer Arrighetti from Navarro JC, LHP Chad Brown from McKinney, RHP Peyton Havard from Orange, shortstop Clayton Dean from Tomball, outfielder Conor Higgs from Texas City, shortstop Bobby Lada of Richmond and outfielder Carson Roccaforte of Port Neches.
The one Mississippi signee is outfielder Sam Bianco, the son of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco.
Softball signees ranged all the way to California. Cantu hit .531 with 59 runs and 47 RBIs for Klein Collins High. She’s a two-time first-team all-state selection. She’s expected to play either the outfield or first base with the Cajuns.
Enlow played softball and basketball at Woodford High in Kentucky. She hit .414 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs last season as a junior. She’s expected to be an infielder for the Cajuns.
Lightner pitched at Blue Springs South High in Missouri, but she’s expected to play the infield for the Cajuns. As a pitcher, she was 8-1 with a 1.72 ERA, but she also hit .398 with five homers and 32 RBIs. Overall in her prep career, Lightner was a two-time state champion with a .438 career batting average.
Nalley played shortstop for Marion High in Illinois, setting a school record with a .560 average as a freshman. As a junior a year ago, she again hit over .500 and has hit more than 20 doubles in all three seasons.
Piskos led The Baylor School in Chattanooga to two state titles, hitting .482 with over 90 RBIs. She’s expected to play third base or catcher for the Cajuns.
Sand is another shortstop option to replace Alissa Dalton one day in the future. The California native played at both Norco and Ayala High Schools, hitting .352 last season at Norco and .382 the year before that at Ayala.
Snow is the only true pitcher in the signing class from LaSalle High in Olla. As a junior, Snow was 25-4 with a 0.71 ERA with 215 strikeouts in 163 innings. She also hit .405 with seven homers and 39 RBIs.
2019 UL Softball signing class
OF Mia Cantu (Spring, Texas/Klein Collins HS)
INF Delaney Enlow (Versailles, Ky.,/Woodford County HS)
INF Addie Lightner (Blue Springs, Mo./Blue Springs South HS)
SS Hannah Nalley (Marion, Ill./Marion HS)
C-3B Sophie Piskos (Paris, Tenn./The Baylor School)
SS Kyleigh Sand (Chino, Calif./Norco HS)
P Taylor Snow (Columbia, La./LaSalle HS)
2019 UL Baseball signing class
OF Carson Roccaforte (Port Neches, Texas/Groves HS)
SS Bobby Lada (Richmond, Texas/Bossier Parish CC)
OF Conor Higgs (Texas City, Texas/Texas City HS)
SS Clayton Dean (Tomball, Texas/Cypress CC)
OF Sam Bianco (Oxford, Miss/Oxford HS)
LHP Chipper Menard (New Iberia Sr. High)
LHP Blake Marshall (Mandeville/Hinds JC)
RHP Peyton Havard (Orange, Texas/Bridge City HS)
RHP Hayden Durke (North Vermilion HS)
LHP Chad Brown (McKinney, Texas/Boyd HS)
RHP Spencer Arrighetti (Katy, Texas/Navarro JC)