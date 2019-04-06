Perhaps it was O’Neal Lochridge breaking his 0-for-36 slump at the plate with three hits in the first game and another in the nightcap of UL’s 14-5, 6-1 doubleheader sweep of first-place Arkansas State on Saturday at Russo Park.

Perhaps it was Handsome Monica breaking through with two home runs during game one and then went 2-for-4 with an RBI in game two.

Perhaps it was Todd Lott doing such a great job getting back to third base on a surprise pick-off move trying to sniff out a Cajuns’ squeeze bunt during a critical four-run fifth in game two.

Or perhaps it was junior right-hander Brandon Young filling in for expected game three starter Jack Burk due to an illness to the tune of 13 strikeouts in six innings.

Whichever sign tipped you off, something different seemed to be going on with coach Tony Robichaux’s Ragin’ Cajuns, who finally made it back to the .500 mark after the troubling 1-7 start on their fourth try with the impressive sweep of the first-place Red Wolves.

“A blind squirrel can find an acorn if he just keeps looking," Robichaux said. "We’re in the second half. That’s the big thing we wanted to do and you can see what happens with good starting pitching sets a good tempo."

By winning a series over an Arkansas State team (now 20-13, 8-4) that just won a series at Coastal Carolina, the Cajuns improved to 17-17 overall and 6-6 in Sun Belt play. But more importantly for this team’s psyche after such a rough first half to the season, UL is now 5-1 on the second half of the season.

'Definitely riding the second-half (mentality)," Monica said. "It was some good motivation knowing that we were 0-0 when the second half started. That was just a good feeling, because the first half, we hadn’t done too well. But the first half, it was tough to get through, but everyone was staying on the process. The process might take a little longer than people want, but as long as we stay on it good things will happen."

As much competition as Young had for the hero of the day, however, his sparkling pitching still won out.

"Fastball up the zone was good," Young said. "Slider was honestly probably my best pitch tonight and I haven’t thrown that in a long time. I really don’t have a breaking ball, but it was very good tonight.

"It was a sigh of relief honestly. I knew one game I was going to break out and have a good game again. I’m just glad to get a win and get this series win. That was a big win for us."

His 13 strikeouts were the most by a UL pitcher since Austin Robichaux struck out 14 against Little Rock in 2013.

"Robe wanted to strangle for saying I wanted to go back out there (after sixth)," Young said. "I had to beg him. We made a deal. He said, ‘The first guy gets on, you’re out.’ I said, ‘Deal,’ and I made some good pitches in that inning."

Earlier this season, the biggest issue was scoring runs at home. That certainly wasn’t the problem in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, putting up five crooked numbers. UL scored two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and four in both the sixth and eighth innings.

"It’s obvious I’ve been struggling a little bit, but every day I put in the work and I continue to figure out what needs to be done," Monica said. "Today, I just saw the ball and I felt good. I think I found a rhythm. Hopefully, I can continue that."

In one way, the most important facet of game one was Lochridge ending his lengthy hitting slump.

“Everybody was definitely pumped up, especially O’Neal,” said game one starter and winning pitcher Austin Perrin, who allowed just three hits and two walks with six strikeout sin seven innings. “He finally got out of his slump. He had three hits. We definitely root him on and try different things to get him out of his slump. Whatever he did worked.”

But it was also big to see new-found offensive threat Tremaine Spears stay hot at 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

And oh yeah, Mr. Dependable Hayden Cantrelle ran his reach-base streak to 40 straight games by going 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in game one and then 2-for-3 in the nightcap.

While Young stole the show on the mound, Perrin certainly did his role in game one, allowing just three hits, two walks and striking out six in seven innings to run his record to 3-3 on the season.

“The runs scored really helped,” Perrin said. “It helped me calm the game down and just keep going. Anytime you score 14 runs, it’s a good sign. I think I went into the seventh with 86 pitches. We didn’t really want to run it up too high. I was feeling good, but you can’t put your pitch count up that high, so we just went to the bullpen.”

Perrin said he didn’t lose any confidence after not getting out of the first inning in last week’s loss to Troy.

“It was definitely a confidence-booster,” Perrin said. “I struggled last week. I didn’t get out of the first. Once, I got through the fourth, I was like, ‘ I can go deep in this game.’

“Last week, I was hitting my spots. They were just putting good swings on the ball. I think it was six singles in a row. That’s just bad luck.”