They hadn’t gathered as a team in over seven years, since their baseball season came to a disappointing end one game short of the College World Series.
But Sunday afternoon at UL’s M. L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, it was 2014 all over again.
There they were, around the batting cage, many of the main cogs of the best offensive team in Ragin’ Cajun history, taking their cuts in batting practice. Jace Conrad was hitting line drives, Blake Trahan and Ryan Leonards were still showing off grooved swings, and Mike Strentz took one deep over the centerfield wall – something he did 10 times during that storied Cajun season.
“It’s been a while, but that’s what I came here to do,” said Strentz, the Comeaux High product and catcher on that 58-10 squad that was ranked No. 1 nationally during the final month of 2014. “I’m definitely not walking today.”
Strentz and many of his former teammates provided the opposition Sunday for the current Ragin’ Cajun squad in a late-fall scrimmage set up by UL coach Matt Deggs. It was fitting, since Deggs was the lead assistant and hitting guru for the squad that batted .317 and slugged almost .500 that year.
That was also the reason that Deggs, only nine weeks removed from back surgery, threw almost 90 minutes of batting practice Sunday before the scrimmage.
“I probably shouldn’t have done that,” said Deggs, who returned after a hugely successful five-year stint at Sam Houston State to take over the Cajun program following the untimely death of long-time coach Tony Robichaux. “My doctor would die if he saw me. But I couldn’t pass up the chance to throw to those guys.”
“It means everything to you. It’s like throwing to your own kids. They’ve all grown into tremendous men, and that’s the thing that makes me most proud. If Coach (Robichaux) was still here he’d say the same thing. The fact that they’re all best buddies and still do everything together says so much.”
Austin Robichaux, Tony Robichaux’s youngest son, was a weekend starter on that team, going 8-3 with a 3.11 ERA along with beating Ole Miss in the opening game of the Super Regional at Moore Field. He said Sunday that pitching on that squad is one of his best memories.
“If I gave up a few runs, I knew it didn’t really matter because we were going to get them right back,” Robichaux said. “I’m a ground-ball pitcher kind of guy, and to have Tyler Girouard and Ryan Leonards and Blake Trahan and Chase Compton and Jace Conrad and those guys behind it, I’d literally throw, get a ground ball and I didn’t have to turn around, I knew the play was made.”
Robichaux threw the first two innings against the 2022 Cajuns Sunday, giving up three hits but not allowing a run and working out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the second inning.
“What made us so special, besides setting records and winning baseball games, we were a family,” Robichaux said. “We would have taken a bullet for anybody to the left or right of us. That’s what made us so successful.”
Success on the field defined that team. Along with having the most wins in the nation, the Cajuns went 26-4 in Sun Belt Conference play, won the Sun Belt Tournament and rolled through San Diego State, Jackson State and Mississippi State twice to win their own NCAA Regional. They beat Ole Miss 9-5 in the Super Regional opener but fell 5-2 and 10-4 on Sunday and Monday, just missing UL’s second-ever College World Series trip.
“That’s one of the reasons I wanted them to be back here today, honestly,” Deggs said. “I felt like there was unfinished business. I felt like that team should have won a national championship. They proved it can be done here.
“It’s just the brotherhood they had. They were just nasty, man. They loved to fight and scrap, uber competitive almost to a fault. We didn’t know if a fight was going to break out in practice or in a game, but they always had each other’s backs and they always came to play. To win 58 games you’ve got to show up every night.”
That success is fleeting, though. Even though several members of that team went on to play professionally, most hadn’t been in a fully competitive environment in a while – and it showed. The current Cajun team wound up taking a 14-1 win over the 2014 crew Sunday. Strentz had his team’s lone RBI in the first game, plating Seth Harrison with an infield ground ball.
That mattered little, though.
“We’re having more fun out here today than we’ve had in a while,” said Conrad, a first-team All-America pick at second base that year after hitting .364 with nine homers, 65 RBI and 22 stolen bases. “It’s good to be around these guys again. What I always loved about baseball is when you’re out here you have no worry in the world. The last two hours since I came out here I haven’t thought about anything except having fun and messing with the guys.”
For Conrad, it was special just stepping into the cage before the scrimmage. The smiles on his and Deggs’ face said volumes.
“He (Deggs) put in a system and we all bought in. From day one we all tried to do what we could to execute. When we walked in the batting cage today, turned on the pitching machine, we picked it right back up. We were so bought in that’s the only thing we know, be on time and be above the ball. He taught us that.”