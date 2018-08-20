East Division
1. TROY: The Trojans can be dominant on defense and are the league’s most physically gifted team, but must find a quarterback.
2. APPALACHIAN STATE: Some surprising losses marred 2017, but the Mountaineers will be solid again. It’ll come down to a season-finale home game with Troy.
3. GEORGIA SOUTHERN: Two late-season wins, 18 returning starters and the league’s top freshman recruiting class have Eagle hopes soaring again.
4. GEORGIA STATE: The Panthers got a taste of success last year, but a second straight bowl will depend on finding offensive playmakers.
5. COASTAL CAROLINA: No question the Chanticleers improved during the season, but they’re still a year or two away from Sun Belt contention.
West Division
1. ARKANSAS STATE: Some are picking the Red Wolves as the Group of Five’s top-tier bowl team. ASU is loaded with skill players and is solid defensively.
2. UL-MONROE: The Warhawks should be able to score with anyone. But a porous defense will hurt against some of the Sun Belt’s best offenses.
3. UL-LAFAYETTE: New coach Billy Napier brings a spark and the Cajuns will be better, but they still have a lot of unanswered defensive questions.
4. SOUTH ALABAMA: Starting QB Dallas Davis’ mid-spring departure didn’t help, but the Jaguars also have to add some offensive firepower.
5. TEXAS STATE: The Bobcats have major questions on both sides of the ball, and coach Everett Withers is already under fire.
FOUR KEY GAMES
BOISE STATE AT TROY
SEPT. 1: Forget playing the Power Five leagues and last year’s LSU win. This one will be huge in the Group of Five rankings, both for the Sun Belt and for the Trojans, who lost at Boise 24-13 last year.
APPALACHIAN STATE AT ARKANSAS STATE
OCT. 9: It’s hard to believe that the two teams that have dominated league play — a combined 27-5 in the last two seasons — haven’t played each other since 2015. The winner may get home field in the title game.
ARKANSAS STATE AT UL-LAFAYETTE
OCT. 27: The Red Wolves figure to be among the Sun Belt elite. If the Cajuns can beat Coastal Carolina and Texas State early, this game may determine if they’re ready to be a factor in the league race.
TROY AT APPALACHIAN STATE
NOV. 24: A lot should be riding on this regular-season finale including the East Division title, a berth in the Sun Belt championship game, a better bowl berth and a possible unbeaten league season.
NOW TRENDING
TRENDING UP: UL-MONROE
Long-time McNeese coach Matt Viator has the program on an upswing, and will field one of the Sun Belt’s most dangerous offenses. Dual threat quarterback Caleb Evans accounted for 3,451 yards as a first-time sophomore, and he’s surrounded by playmakers and a solid offensive front. And the defense has to be better – ULM scored over 50 four times last year, losing once and barely winning the other three.
TRENDING DOWN: TEXAS STATE
The Bobcats’ only wins last year were over FCS member Houston Baptist and transitioning Coastal Carolina. Prospects aren’t for much more this year with only 12 seniors on the roster and lingering offensive questions — this after TSU was among the nation’s worst offenses last season. The defense allowed 170 points in the final four games, and the Sun Belt’s best are stacked to face the Bobcats late in the year.
PICK TO CLICK: ARKANSAS STATE QB JUSTICE HANSEN
Justice was served regularly last year, with Hansen throwing 487 times and completing 62.6 percent and over 330 yards per game. He may top last year’s 37 touchdown passes with a receiver corps that was already solid and now has some notable transfers. The senior should be well protected by a solid offensive front, and by a beneficial schedule that doesn’t include Troy and has Appalachian State coming to Jonesboro.