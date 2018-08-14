UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier and his staff have promised to make the tight end position more prominent in the offense this season.
A significant indication that those promises aren’t empty: Napier said this week that he has concerns about who his third, fourth and fifth tight ends will be.
Napier's comment indicated that senior returnee Matt Barnes and sophomore transfer Johnny Lumpkin are solid in the two top spots on the depth chart, and that competition for other positioning on that list will be meaningful.
“That’s a position where we need a little more emergence from our third, fourth and fifth guys,” Napier said. “The good thing is that Matt and Johnny have transformed themselves and improved as players. They’ve had a great training camp. I want to see a little more out of that second tier.”
Tight end had become a slightly more productive part of the Cajuns passing game during midseason last year when true freshman Chase Rogers had six catches in a six-game span as a backup, some of them significant. His 22-yard grab set up a touchdown in what became an overtime loss to UL-Monroe, and he caught a touchdown pass in a 19-14 Sun Belt Conference win at South Alabama.
But Rogers suffered a season-ending foot injury one week after the USA game and had screws surgically inserted, and then re-injured his foot in offseason workouts and had bone-graft surgery. He will redshirt this season.
Barnes, who completed his degree in May, played in nine games last year behind regular starter and converted tackle Reynard Ford but did not have a catch. Lumpkin had 11 catches for 146 yards and two scores in nine games for Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College and was ranked fourth among the nation’s JC tight ends by one rating service last season.
“We know those two guys can play winning football for us,” Napier said. “We need a couple more guys to get into the mix with them.”
The Cajuns have six other tight ends on the 110-man fall roster that can expand next week when classes begin for the fall semester, including returning squadmen Alex Allen, Hunter Bergeron, Andre Landry and Chris Turner, junior college transfer (and Brother Martin grad) Peyton Aucoin and freshman signee Pearse Migl of Welsh.
Punt it, mate
The Cajuns coaching staff has harped on competition at every position during preseason camp, from the much-discussed starting quarterback slot all the way to the deep snapper role.
Punter may be the exception.
Freshman Rhys Byrn has impressed Napier and special teams coordinator Matt Powledge, as well as his teammates, with his booming kicks. But Napier said the Melbourne, Australia, native has shown a lot more than a strong leg.
“He’s really a unique athlete,” Napier said when asked if Byrn has a “leg up” on the punting competition. “He’s actually done really well. He’s got a natural leg and he’s got a good skill set for the different things he can do, not only kicking with the traditional spiral but also the Aussie kick and the movement skill.”
Powledge added: “Rhys stood out this summer and he’s kept that going. He’s got a great work ethic, but the talent that he has and the control he has with the ball is very, very good. I think we’re in good hands.”
The 6-foot, 175-pound Byrn played the Australian version of football for years, so he is no stranger to the physical part of the game.
“We did have to teach him how to tackle a little,” Napier said, “but those guys get put in that position a lot. He’s been an Australian rules guy all his life.”
Keeping cool
The Cajuns have installed two “cooling unit” tents on the sidelines during practices and expect to make use of them during games this season.
“It’s really a rehabilitation tool,” Napier said. “It’s the same one that Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, the Saints are using. It’s a recovery tool. Every player goes in there during the break time, and we use it as a post-practice recovery tool. The goal is to get the core body temperature down, and it helps with recovery.”
Napier said those tools, education and the shifting of fall workout times will help avoid situations such as the tragic death of a Maryland player earlier this summer.
“You have to give our nutrition staff and our training staff a lot of credit,” he said, “that and our practice format. We’ve gone in the evening to avoid some of those issues, but in general we’ve had really good education by the support staff and heat hasn’t become an issue for us.”