The UL women’s basketball team may be facing it biggest adversity of the season this weekend in Texas.
On Thursday night, coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns received a huge gut-punch with a last-second 72-71 overtime heartbreaking loss at Texas State.
And with just one day to recover, the Cajuns now face the hottest team in the league in Texas-Arlington at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday’s loss dropped UL to 13-6 overall and 5-4 in Sun Belt play, while UTA won its sixth straight game and seventh in eight games over ULM to ascend to first place in the league standings at 15-5 and 9-2.
The Cajuns are now 1-3 in games that go down to the wire this conference season, including a 62-60 loss to UTA at the Cajundome back on Dec. 30.
Thursday’s loss was especially agonizing. UL led 71-70 with eight seconds left in the overtime period. Texas State standout Da’Nasia Hood got off a 3-pointer with approximately two seconds left on the clock that wasn’t close to going in, but the Cajuns couldn’t corral the rebound or knock the ball away.
Instead, Hood’s teammate Lauryn Thompson got a putback to drop at the buzzer for the dramatic win.
Hood finished the game with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Thompson had 11. Kennedy Taylor added 14 points for Texas State (12-11, 7-4).
The Cajuns were led by Lanay Wheaton and Makayia Hallmon with 17 points apiece. Ty’Reona Doucet delivered her seventh consecutive double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, but only on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.
Wheaton drained two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
It was a peculiar contest with the 13 lead changes and 10 ties on the hand, but also a game where both teams held double-figure leads after big runs.
Texas State actually jumped out to a 16-4 lead over the first 7:23 of the game, but the Cajuns bounced back by trimming the Bobcats’ lead to 26-25 at intermission.
UL then had a 16-2 run of its down in the third quarter to claim a 50-40 lead. For that matter, the Cajuns still led by 10 at 65-55 after a Wheaton layup with 4:07 left in regulation.
The Bobcats, though, responded with an 11-2 run to force overtime.
If the Cajuns can’t knock off first-place UTA on Saturday, UL will suddenly be back to 5-5 in league play.
Starr Jacobs led the Mavs with 24 points in that December win in Lafayette.
Destiny Rice, who only scored five points on three field goal attempts in Thursday’s loss, led UL with 17 points and seven rebounds in the first-round loss to UTA.