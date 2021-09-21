The Sun Belt Conference part of the UL’s 2021 schedule begins Saturday evening in Statesboro, Georgia.

The Cajuns are hoping to win the Sun Belt West division title for the fourth straight season and actually play in the Sun Belt championship game at the end of this season.

For those UL fans who have exclusively focused on the Cajuns, it’s time to take a peak of how the rest of the Sun Belt has fared thus far this season.

Simply put, most left Sun Belt media days back in July expecting Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State to battle it out in the East and the Cajuns to rule the West.

+3 UL run stopper Tayland Humphrey feels Cajuns are back to normal after brief detour For UL senior defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey, this week is a matter of getting back to the way things should be.

Most likely haven’t budged from that assessment, but a few of the dark horses have opened some eyes.

There also remain a few mystery teams.

Coastal is undefeated so far as expected, but Buffalo did take the Chanticleers to the wire Saturday.

While most of their numbers look good – averaging 508.3 yards of offense and giving up 351.7 – Buffalo did rush for 262 yards on Coastal in that game and the Chanticleers’ defense hasn’t forced a turnover yet.

Coastal does sport the best third-down conversion numbers in the league – converting 14 of 24 times while only yielding 19 conversions in 44 tries.

The Mountaineers’ big question coming into the season was new quarterback Chase Brice, who has thrown for 751 yards and four scores in three games. He has three receivers with 160 or more yards – led by Malik Williams at 30.8 yards per catch - and a dependable runner in Camrun Peoples (42-275, 5 TDs).

Appalachian State almost beat Miami before falling 25-23, but has struggled converting on third down like just about everyone else but Coastal.

Even in the 44-10 blowout of Elon, the Mountaineers only converted 30% of their third-down tries to put them at 12-for-36 overall.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson is averaging 10.3 tackles a game.

Seemingly ready to take that next step, however, Georgia State has struggled in the early going at 1-2 with blowout losses to Army (43-10) and North Carolina (59-17). Freshman quarterback Cornelius Brown looked promising last season, but has only completed 52.2 of his passes and was replaced by Darren Grainger in Saturday’s 20-9 win over Charlotte.

Georgia State is giving up 413 yards per game, while only collecting 295. The passing game has been listless and the offense has only converted 13 of 39 on third down.

For many, Troy was the dark horse in the East and the Trojans haven’t disappointed.

Troy lost a low-scoring, 21-13 decision to Liberty, but also cruised past Southern and Southern Mississippi.

Troy’s defense already has six interceptions, 16 sacks and 30 stops behind the line. The Trojans are only allowing 11 points, 88.3 rushing and 139.6 passing yards per game. Opponents haven’t scored in the third quarter against Troy yet this season.

New quarterback Taylor Powell (62-91-2, 697 yds, 5 TDs) has been steady, but the Trojans are only averaging 78 rushing yards a game.

UL’s first opponent Georgia Southern, meanwhile, is off to a slow start with his starting quarterback Justin Tomlin ineligible the first two games. Defensively, Georgia Southern is allowed 353.6 passing yards and and 525.7 total yards a game.

In the West, there are several teams hard to figure out.

Many were touting Texas State as a potential dark horse. But after an encouraging 29-20 home loss to Baylor despite throwing three interceptions, the Bobcats were knocked off by Incarnate Word 42-34 Saturday. Incarnate Word threw for 376 yards.

Three FIU fumbles helped in a 23-17 win there.

Arkansas State is also hard to figure out. The Red Wolves handled Central Arkansas 40-21 and nearly upset Memphis 55-50, but then got clocked by Washington 52-3.

The defense hasn’t shown improvement, giving up 538 yards per game, but the offense remains potent at 487 yards. Once again, two quarterbacks are playing in newcomer James Blackman (51-92-0, 651 yds, 4 TDs) and incumbent Layne Hatcher (41-64-1, 470 yds, 5 TDs).

The duo threw for 582 yards against Memphis and only 220 against Washington.

Foote: Redemption earned during blowout win should spark Cajuns heading into Sun Belt play It was going to be a rough week before the Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern next Saturday if not for Thursday’s redeeming performance.

South Alabama – UL’s opponent on Oct. 2 in Mobile – is playing well on defense. The Jaguars have forced seven turnovers and have only allowed eight conversions on third down in 42 tries. Opponents are only averaging 290.7 yards a game.

Much like Troy, the defense has four interceptions, 11 sacks and 17 stops behind the line.

New quarterback Jake Bentley (60-93-1, 684 yds, 2 TDs) has been steady, but leading receiver Jalen Tolbert (14-317) doesn’t have a touchdown catch yet.

ULM remains an also-ran for now, only averaging 11 points and 168.5 yards a game in two contests. The Warhawks are still hunting for their first touchdown pass on the season.