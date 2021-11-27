1. Conversion issues — again
It's not a new problem for the Cajuns' offense, but if the defense had more of an off day, UL might not have had such a joyous senior day at Cajun Field. The offense only converted three of 12 tries on third down and, even worse, missed four of five tries on fourth down. Only one was in the red zone, but the conversion issues certainly halted drives.
2. Quick strikes proved key
Without a lot of time-consuming possessions, it was a good thing the Cajuns were able to strike quickly twice. On the game's first drive, UL covered 75 yards on two plays for a quick 7-0 lead. Then on the second drive of the second half, the Cajuns ended a drought of six possessions without points with a four-play, 85-yard drive in just 1:56 to earn an 11-point lead.
3. 'Just win, baby'
If indeed that was Billy Napier's final regular-season home game at Cajun Field, it was a fitting one. If any one thing marks the Napier era at UL, it's the program's ability to win close games. Since his arrival, the Cajuns are now 15-3 in games decided by one score. It's especially been huge for UL over the past two seasons with this being the sixth one this year after six one-score wins in 2020.