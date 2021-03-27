Ciara Bryan ripped a walk-off double to lift No. 16-ranked UL to a 1-0 win over South Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Lamson Park.
Bryan's timely hit kept multiple streaks alive for the Ragin' Cajuns (18-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference).
Bryan, who has reached base in all 24 games, extended her hitting streak to 17 games.
UL clinched its 58th consecutive conference series win and the program's 14th straight victory against South Alabama (16-10, 6-2).
"Ciara has always been a clutch player," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "She just continues to deliver. That's nothing new for her. She was that way during her career at Georgia. She was that way when we were watching her in high school.
"She's always been that way. Once a player finds out how to deliver under pressure, she doesn't lose that. She can win a game so many ways. With her speed, she can bunt, she can slap, she can run down fly balls in the gap. There are so many things she does that make us elite because she's elite."
Kandra Lamb (8-2) recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts. In the seventh, South Alabama got runners on first and third with no outs and Glasco brought in Summer Ellyson, who retired two batters before Lamb returned to close out the inning.
"I'm really thrilled with the effort by our pitchers," Glasco said. "I thought we've had excellent pitching this entire series. I thought our defense was very good.
"I thought Kandra deserved to win it or lose it herself, so I brought her back in with two outs. She got the out. It was an outstanding effort by both our pitchers. It was great senior leadership by Summer to come in that spot out of the bullpen cold."
UL's bats, meanwhile, were stifled for the most part by USA starting pitcher Allie Hughen (3-4), who allowed four hits over 6 2/3 innings with four walks and a strikeout.
Alissa Dalton had two of UL's hits.
"I expected these close games," Glasco said. "South Alabama has a great pitching staff. Coach (Becky) Clark is a a great pitch-caller. She is known for having great pitching.
"Today they had a pitcher (Hughen) that we didn't have any film on. We didn't know anything about her. She kept the ball at the knees. She kept getting easy pop-ups. She did a great job of keeping them in the game."
Kendall Talley led off the seventh with a single for UL. After Hughen retired the next two batters, the Jaguars brought in ace pitcher Olivia Lackie, who yielded the game-winning hit by Bryan.
"How big is she?" Glasco said of Bryan. "She wins at UT-Arlington last week on the home run. She's just a great player. We're fortunate to have her. I thought Kendall Talley was huge. She hit the ball on the nose.
"We had three innings where we hit the ball on the nose, but we just didn't get the breaks. Ciara is having an All-American type of year for us. We'll ride her coattails."