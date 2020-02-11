On a night when UL senior ace right-hander Summer Ellyson threw a six-inning perfect game, it's likely she wasn't wearing the biggest smile as the Cajuns handled Lamar 8-0 Tuesday at Lamson Park.
Needless to say, UL sophomore outfielder Kendall Talley was fired up for the contest.
Talley was in the starting lineup for the first time all season after only getting one at-bat in the opening weekend of the season.
Secondly, Talley transferred from Lamar, so what better team to get that opportunity against while trying to make a mark on her new squad.
"I was a little pumped up, because it was my first start at this school," Talley said. "It's also against my previous school, but I knew I could handle it."
And the San Antonio native didn't waste it either, going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI.
"It's very exciting," Talley said. "It's one of those things when you just sit back and you wait your turn. You know good things are going to happen. You put the work in at practice every day. You keep your head down and work hard and you know you're name is going to be called eventually. When it does, you just have to be ready to go."
Even better, Lamar starter Erin Kyle is her best friend.
"So that was a little funny to get in the batter's box and see her and to have on different uniforms," Talley said.
Talley ignited UL's sleeping offense with a five-run frame in the first inning. Kaitlyn Alderink and Alissa Dalton followed with RBI singles, before Julie Rawls smashed a two-run home run to left.
Talley continued her big night with an RBI double to left for a 6-0 lead in the fourth.
"I'm really happy with the way the kids responded to the adversity of the weekend," UL coach Gerry Glasco, who said the previous two days of practice was especially tough after Saturday's loss. "That's a good sign. We've got to learn to step up.
"It's not been fun at our practices. After the weekend ... I'm not happy yet. That was a very humbling first weekend for me. I told the girls that when I go to the press conference and say, 'It's my fault. I didn't have you ready. It hurts and it hurt really bad,' because it was the truth. I wasn't being tough enough. I wasn't being demanding enough. I realized it when I watched how they performed under pressure, so I made those adjustments."
All of that offense was way more than enough for Ellyson, who was well ... perfect on the night.
In a rocking chair for six innings, Ellyson didn't really come close to giving up a hit in the game. She struck out the side in both the second and fourth innings.
Ellyson finished with 11 strikeouts to run her record to 3-0 on the season.
"I feel like I've done my job to get my team where they need to be as far getting the outs and letting them feel comfortable and doing their jobs at the plate," Ellyson said. "I think I got ahead 0-2 quite a bit today and just shut the door on them."
The final two runs of the game came on home runs with Sarah Hudek hitting a solo shot to left-center, before Taylor Roman ended the game with a solo home run to right-center.
Now 4-1 on the season, the Cajuns will next host North Dakota at 4 p.m. Friday in a game originally scheduled for 6 p.m., before taking on Samford at 1:30 p.m. and LSU at 4 p.m. Saturday.