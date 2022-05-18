In some ways, UL’s approach heading into its final Sun Belt series of the season against Little Rock starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Russo Park is straight forward.
In other ways, it’s not.
“So it’s kind of 50-50 for me right now,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I think it’s preparation to win the tournament and working to win every game.”
Game two is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday with Saturday’s 4 p.m. contest finalizing the regular season before the Sun Belt Tournament gets under way Tuesday in Montgomery, Alabama.
Essentially, the conventional wisdom is UL’s only NCAA regional hopes rest in winning the conference tournament title after getting swept at Texas State this past weekend.
Currently, UL stands fourth in the Sun Belt standings with an RPI of 55. But with the possibility of games against Texas State (38 RPI) or Georgia Southern (6), Deggs isn’t ready to totally throw in the towel.
“You never say never, right?” he said. “If we can keep rolling and run through this weekend – which is going to take a lot of work because they’re a scrappy group – and then let’s say we win the first one and we’re able to get a Texas State or one of the better RPI teams. If you get three or four games in that tournament, I think you’ve still got an outside shot.
“Other than that, you’re going to need to go win the tournament.”
After Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Nicholls finished out the Cajuns’ nonconference schedule with a 31-20, 17-10 record, the focus for the Little Rock series is primarily preparation for next week.
“We’re just trying to bounce back from this past weekend and just get hot again,” outfielder Will Veillon said. “Going into this weekend, we’re looking pitching it well, hit well and just play good defense to keep that momentum rolling into the tournament.”
Veillon took a big step in that direction by smashing two home runs off the bench in Tuesday’s win, providing Deggs with another viable option in the lineup, or as a dangerous pinch-hitter.
Conor Higgs has also hit many balls hard over the last week.
While UL’s offense has been getting hits of late, a recent rash of stranding runners had Deggs concerned until a four-run sixth inning Tuesday.
“It started out Texas State stranding a few runners and we came out and did it again tonight early,” Deggs said. “That’s just an approach-driven deal. We had to clean that up and finally we did. That was big.”
UL enters the weekend just one game ahead of fifth-place South Alabama (16-11) and 2.5 games behind Coastal Carolina (19-7-1) and three behind Georgia Southern (20-7). South Alabama plays at Coastal Carolina, while Georgia Southern takes on UTA.
Little Rock (23-24, 10-16) is 20-11 at home this season, but has struggled on the road with a 3-13 record.
“Don’t change anything up, just keep grinding,” UL southpaw reliever Chipper Menard said.
“Our offense can hit, so we’re going to keep scoring runs. We can pitch it. We’re just going to keep going after it.
“We’re taking the challenge head on. We’re ready to take on whatever comes our way. We’re ready to go as far as this season will take us.”
Menard improved to 5-1 on the season after tossing four shutout innings in Tuesday’s win.
Don’t be surprised if the pitching staff is utilized differently this weekend, but especially next week in Montgomery.
“Moving forward, we may shake it up a little bit,” Deggs said. “There may be some shorter stints but more stints, more outings with some of our better guys in the tournament. We may have to match up a little differently.
“We’ve been through the league once already, so everybody’s seen us. That’s just the way it goes. Sometimes you’ve got to get creative. I thought Jeff (Wilson) in a shorter stint had really good stuff and then Chipper looked really good to finish it.”