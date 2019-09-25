VOLLEYBALL: UL (4-9) at Texas State (8-6)
WHEN/WHERE: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas
RADIO: none. ONLINE: ESPN-Plus.
They may be coming off a rough non-conference schedule, but things don’t get any easier for UL’s volleyball team as the Ragin’ Cajuns limp into Sun Belt Conference play.
The Cajuns (4-9) will take a six-match loss streak to San Marcos, Texas, Friday to face off with prohibitive preseason Sun Belt favorite Texas State (8-6). It’s the first half of a testing road trip that will also take UL to Arlington for a matchup with a hot UT Arlington team (8-4).
Texas State earned all 12 first-place votes for the league coaches in the preseason poll after winning last year’s title. The Bobcats were also in the national Top 25 poll early in the year but didn’t fare well against a brutal non-conference slate despite wins over highly-regarded Georgia and Long Beach State squads.
UTA didn’t play nearly as strong a schedule, but the Mavericks were a consensus choice to finish right behind TSU in the Sun Belt’s West Division and have won three of their last four matches entering a Friday league opener against UL Monroe.
“We always say we’re 0-0 at the start of conference,” said UL coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot, “but we can’t just start over. We’ve got to learn from what we’ve been doing. TSU and UTA are both quality squads, but the biggest challenge is ourselves. We haven’t played a team yet that we can’t go toe-to-toe with.”
The comparative numbers don’t benefit a Cajun squad that has yet to win away from its home floor this year. TSU beat Liberty early in the season while the Cajuns fell in a tight 3-2 match to the Flames last weekend during an 0-3 run in Florida’s Gator Invitational. UTA swept Liberty and Incarnate Word by a combined 6-0, while the Cajuns didn’t win a set against either opponent.
Mazeitis-Fontenot saw positives and solid numbers in last weekend’s three losses in Gainesville, including a 3-0 loss to 11th-ranked and host Florida in Saturday’s finale. The Cajuns out-dug all three opponents, and enter this weekend’s matches ranked 11th nationally in digging and eighth national in kill attempts. But despite those numbers, UL is only 294th out of 332 teams nationally in kill percentage at .162 – a stat much like baseball where .300 is excellent and .200 is barely passable.
“Our offense has to turn those digs into points,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “Some of it’s setting, some of it’s bad decisions by the hitters, and some of it is fear related. We tip and roll it way too much … we’re worried that we’re going to make a mistake or get blocked, and that leads to that exact thing happening. Florida blocked us 16 and a half times.”
It didn’t help that the Cajuns were without a key component in that attack over the past weekend. Sophomore transfer Gemma Cantone, who had stepped into a regular rotation at setter in UL’s dual-setter 6-2 attack, tore a labrum in practice last week and is sidelined for the season.
That puts more pressure on fellow setter and junior Avery Breaux, a product of Scott and St. Thomas More High who leads the Cajuns in assists (262, more than twice as many as any other UL player). It has also led to indecision on whether UL will continue with the 6-2 formation or go with one setter in the 5-1 setup they utilized last season.
“We did the 5-1 the first weekend when we went 0-3, and we did some of both last week,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We won four in a row with the 6-2, but where we are now we have to make a decision going forward.
“Whichever we do, we are better with Avery Breaux on the floor. Whatever she’s adding to us, even when she’s up there blocking at only 5-foot-6, we’re more productive when she’s out there.”