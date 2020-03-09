STATESBORO, Ga. — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team couldn’t have been any hotter for the first 30 minutes of play, or any colder over the final 10 minutes.
Unfortunately for coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns, the end result was a heartbreaking 82-81 road loss to Georgia Southern in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia.
UL’s season ended at 15-19. Georgia Southern (19-13) will now travel to meet Georgia State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Atlanta. The winner of that game will advance to meet No. 1 Little Rock at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
It was certainly a wasted opportunity for the Cajuns, who led by as many as 16 points in the second half. But after claiming a 73-58 lead with 10:12 left, UL wouldn’t score another basket until 4:08 remained in the game.
That allowed the homestanding Eagles to pull off an 18-3 run to tie the game at 76-76 with 3:18 left to play.
The Eagles threw away a chance to end the game before the buzzer when Calvin Wishart missed two free throws with 20 seconds left. The Cajuns called a timeout with 10 seconds left, but Mylik Wilson’s missed jumper at the buzzer ended UL’s season.
The loss spoiled huge first halves by Cedric Russell and Jalen Johnson. Russell finished with 23 points and Johnson with 21, including 18 in the first half.
Quan Jackson led the Eagles with 16 points, while Wishart was next with 15 points.
The Cajuns couldn’t have been any hotter in the first half, making 12 of their first 17 shots from the field overall.
With the game tied at 11-11 five minutes into it, the Cajuns went on a 17-6 run, thanks to defensive pressure.
Johnson nailed a 3-pointer at 13:45 to get the run going, and Russell followed with a personal 6-0 run. When Johnson capped the run with another 3-pointer, UL had seized a 28-17 lead — their biggest in the first half — with 10:14 left until intermission.
Naturally, the Eagles didn’t lay down, responding with an 18-9 run to trim UL’s lead to 39-37 with 3:13 left in the first half.
Johnson and Russell responded, like they did throughout the first half, to score all of UL’s 10 points for the remainder of the first half to help the Cajuns maintain a four-point lead at the half at 49-45.
Both teams were on fire in first half — UL shooting 54% and Georgia Southern 56%. The Cajuns hit six 3-pointers in the first half, compared to four for the Eagles.
Georgia Southern, however, owned a 17-4 bench edge in the first half.
The halftime session apparently treated the Cajuns well, coming out with the first three buckets of the second half to stretch that lead to its largest of the game at 56-45, thanks to a P.J. Hardy 3-pointer and yet another Russell bucket.
As it worked out, the hot shooting in the first half worked out in UL’s favor.
The two teams only combined for six points in the first four minutes of the first half, and for 10 in the first six minutes — all by the Cajuns to build a 14-point lead at 59-45.
Smith’s 3-pointer finally ended UL’s streak at 13:32, but UL responded with a Hardy 3-pointer and a Wilson jumper for a 16-point lead at 12:26.
But the Cajuns would only score seven baskets over the remaining 12 minutes.