MONROE - UL's bats went from red hot to virtually unstoppable in Saturday's 19-8 win over ULM in seven innings.

The Cajuns' lineup racked up a season-high 25 hits - the most since 2005 - to clinch a series victory at Warhawk Field.

Hunter Kasuls highlighted the offensive barrage, becoming the first player in program history to record six hits in a single game. The senior saw just seven pitches during his 6-for-6 effort and finished his day with five RBIs and three runs scored.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ (27-29, 15-15) 25 hits fell two shy of the school record of 27, which was set against New Mexico State on May 5, 2005, while the 19 runs scored against ULM was the most since the team also scored 19 runs in a Sun Belt Tournament win over Little Rock on May 23, 2018.

UL tacked on two more homers against ULM, bringing its weekend total to nine, the most in a single series by the Ragin’ Cajuns this year.

Junior Todd Lott was perfect at the plate as well with a 4-for-4 outing - his third four-hit game of the season. He was also responsible for two RBIs and three runs scored. Daniel Lahare and Hayden Cantrelle added three hits apiece in the victory, with Lahare adding a game-best five RBIs in the process.

Four other Ragin’ Cajuns recorded two hits in the victory, while Brennan Breaux, who only notched one hit in two plate appearances, finished the day with four RBIs.

On the mound, Logan Savoy (2-2) earned the start and the win, allowing just two earned runs and five hits on 5.0 innings pitched. The sophomore left-hander also struck out three batters.

The Cajuns will next play Tuesday in the play-in round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament at Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.