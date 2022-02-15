UL firsts baseman Taylor Roman didn't waste much time returning to form after missing most of the 2021 season with a knee injury by being named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week following a big opening weekend.
Roman hit .462 for the weekend with a slugging percentage of 1.154. She homered once, had a triple in three straight games and had at least one RBI in all four games she played to help the Cajuns start the season 5-0.
It was the first UL player to earn the Sun Belt weekly honor since Raina O'Neal back in March of 2020. Overall, Roman is the 94th UL softball player to win the award in the program's history.