Coming off a long, trying offseason with the world battling the coronavirus, UL redshirt junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill didn’t really want to rehash every step of his long journey to the golden opportunity awaiting him this fall.

To fully appreciate what potentially could transpire, however, it’s necessary to have a basic knowledge of McCaskill’s road that might just lead to him being a respected team leader as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ starting middle linebacker for the Sept. 12 opener at Iowa State.

After graduating from Southfield A&T in the troubled big city of Detroit, it first appeared McCaskill might be heading to Michigan State, where his “God uncle” Steve Smith was a two-time All-American basketball player.

Then it was Cincinnati, but that didn’t work out either. Finally, the 6-0, 228-pound McCaskill decided to go a long way from home to Holmes Community College in Mississippi.

From there, he thought he was headed to Ole Miss initially, but ended up at UL.

By November of that first season with the Cajuns, though, McCaskill was kicked off the team “for a violation of team rules.”

Upon being reinstated to the team for the spring of 2019, McCaskill gave us a glimpse of his journey. No, he didn’t reveal any dirty details - simply the opportunity to read between the lines with a series of pointed statements.

Messages like, “A lot of people close to me passed away,” or “Most of my family has made a lot of mistakes,” or “I’m from a city where it’s a competition who can stay alive the longest,” or “Because I’ve been in spots where, I don’t know how I’m sitting here talking to you guys.”

Finally, prior to last year’s home game against Texas Southern, McCaskill told the story of a photo from his high school days with 10 Detroit-area stars. The only two still living as of last September was McCaskill and Texas Southern wide receiver Donnie Corley.

The other eight were all killed.

So it’s no wonder UL coach Billy Napier is filled with pride for everything McCaskill has done to be in position to replace last year’s leading tackler Jacques Boudreaux this fall.

“I think he’s one of the young men I’m the most proud of,” Napier said. “Just overall, he continues to evolve as a person. He’s learned a lot about life and learned a lot about choices. Guys like him are why you coach.

“He’s a guy that has overcome a lot of obstacles, he’s overcome obstacles in his past. He’s learned how to deal with some of his vices, like we all have.”

Perhaps that past filled with land mines is why McCaskill said he never considered opting out during the coronavirus shutdown. What’s having to wear a mask or stay six feet away from people after all he’s seen and done in his life?

“It’s been a long ride, but I’m grateful for everything that I did go through to be able to be a better person, a better player, a better teammate,” said McCaskill, who had 57 tackles, a stop behind the line and a 0.5 sacks in 13 games last season. “It’s exciting, but it can end at any point you know, so I always keep that in mind. I’m not trying to be satisfied or anything.

“I’m just trying to keep on that right path and keep that right head so that even though I might be in a leader position, I’m still working like I’m not going to be a leader and continue to grind, because it can be taken away from you at any point.”

McCaskill’s learned that lesson several times since leaving Detroit three years ago. He’s also made many good decisions since Napier booted him off the team in November of 2018.

“He’s been an exceptional student,” Napier said. “He’s turned into a great teammate. He’s a great competitor. It’s important to him. He’s a loyal guy. He works really, really hard to improve. He has the respect of his teammates.

“This guy has been through it. He’s had it taken away from him. One of the things that’s been the most impressive things about Lorenzo is he has integrity. He’s addressed the issue. Often times, players will avoid issues, but I think Lorenzo has addressed his issues and developed plans to get better.”

In Napier’s system, crowning starters before training camp ends is frowned upon.

But by all indications, the plan is McCaskill will start at the ‘Mike’ position along side fellow senior Ferrod Gardner for the season opener. Gardner too was one kicked off UL's team and later reinstated into a leadership position.

“That’s my guy right now,” McCaskill said of Gardner being on modified duty after an offseason surgery. “I can’t wait until he’s back. If he doesn’t know something, I know it. That’s a guy that I really relate to. That’s somebody I’ve been wanting to be on the field with for a long time and that’s finally going to happen.”

The responsibility doesn’t bother him.

“I think last year was the only time not being in that position, so it’s something I’m used to,” McCaskill said.

After all, McCaskill’s football skill set has never been the issue.

“We’re so proud of Lorenzo,” Napier said. “He’s got a couple more years here with us and we look forward to helping him continue to progress as a person and student.

“Certainly, he all know the football will take care of itself if he can continue to do those things right.”

The coronavirus-shutdown offseason certainly complicated that process. Idle time can be a problem. So was finding a place to work out.

Again, he overcame.

“At first, it was kind of difficult,” McCaskill said. “I was trying to figure out everything with all the gyms closed. But by me being at a juco, especially in Mississippi, you don’t have too many gyms, besides your gym at your school. So you kind of have to get creative with your workouts. I think that’s what we did.

“I was out there some days with me and Trey Ragas, running the hill. We just got creative with our workouts, getting it in every day and being consistent.”

Not everything about the offseason was a struggle, though. Patrick Toney was named UL’s new defensive coordinator after Ron Roberts left for Baylor.

“With coach Toney, things are great,” McCaskill said. “There’s not too much difference scheme-wise that we’re doing from last year. The energy is just different. It’s a great environment having him as the DC. He’s just letting us go out there and play.”

And Austin Armstrong returned to UL after one year at Georgia to be McCaskill’s position coach.

“Coach Armstrong, he’s one of the coaches that recruited me to come here, so we’ve always had a relationship even when he had left last year,” McCaskill said. “So I think that’s a great guy to have in the room to lead us. He takes every step to make sure that we’re prepared.”

The only thing left now is to somehow hope there’s really going to be a football season.

“I want to play and I want to play the right way,” McCaskill said. “We’re working every single day like we’re going to play. It’s different, man. I want an answer.”