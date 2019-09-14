THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. FOOL’S GOLD?
Yes, the Cajuns completed dominated an overmatched opponent, but when it’s as easy as it looked, it’s hard to know exactly how much progress UL is actually making in the long haul. The Cajuns certainly didn’t overlook Texas Southern, scoring touchdowns on each of their first eight possessions. For the record, UL’s previous high in points scored was 70 in the 70-7 win over Nicholls State in 2013 in the modern era. The then-SLI scored 107 points against Patterson way back in 1918. The focus was admirable. As for what it means, we'll get our first indication at Ohio next Saturday.
2. GOOD EXPERIENCE
For the Ragin’ Cajuns that truly enjoy competition, Saturday’s blowout win over Texas Southern didn’t seem to accomplish much. But for the many first-year performers who achieve career firsts while gaining playing experience, it certainly was worth the time and effort. True freshman Peter LeBlanc had four receptions coming into the game, but none like the 53-yard touchdown he produced in this one. Redshirt freshman Chris Smith also scored his first collegiate touchdown. Moreover, Jai’Ave Magalei got in over a half of football in case he’s needed in the future.
3. AMAZINGLY TURNOVER-FREE
Typically, a game that’s a complete blowout is filled with turnovers. That wasn’t the case for the Cajuns against Texas Southern on Saturday. Amazingly, there weren’t any turnovers in the entire game. UL entered game three with a turnover margin of minus-4 and left it with that same minus-4 figure. Remember, the Cajuns were a minus-2 last season and it's been 15 years since a UL team was better than a plus-3 in the turnover margin. In fact, the Cajuns had the only fumble in the game, but recovered it.