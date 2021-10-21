On one hand, to give a quick synopsis of UL softball’s fall season wouldn’t take very long for coach Gerry Glasco.

“The highlight of the fall absolutely been the pitching,” Glasco said. “The one bright light all fall has been the pitching – outstanding.

“Offensively, we’re really behind. We’ve got a lot of work to do offensively.”

On the other hand, few things are ever really that simple. There are multi-layered stories behind both sides as Glasco’s Ragin’ Cajuns take the critical fall steps towards defending their Sun Belt Conference championship in the spring.

“Really athletic,” Glasco said of his team overall. “We’re really fast. We’ve got a lot of speed and they’re young and enthusiastic. They really are competing. Just the overall youth and athletic and the depth. I think there’s a lot of depth on this team.

“I’m elated with the pitching staff. They’ve been outstanding.”

In the circle, the pitching staff in the post-Summer Ellyson era begins with Kandra Lamb, who emerged as a co-ace pitcher down the stretch last season.

“She’s stronger,” Glasco said of Lamb. “She’s doing a really good job in the weight room of increasing her mobility, increasing her quickness off the rubber and her arm speed has gotten even faster.

“We’ve seen her grow with her control. Her movement is equal this fall early as it was at the end of last year.”

But really, it begins with new pitching coach Justin Robichaux, who is spending this fall getting introduced to a new diamond sport.

“He’s really gotten in that bullpen and dug in with each pitcher,” Glasco said. “Some days, he’ll be out there eight hours with each different pitcher an hour. I knew that would help our pitching staff, but it’s really showing up even earlier and quicker than I was hoping it would.”

In other words, the transition has gone even better than expected.

“We knew that was going to be a learning curve there from baseball to softball, but it’s been minimal,” Glasco said. “His effectiveness in transferring the things that he knows is effective in baseball, such as changing timing and creating tempo and attacking certain zones – his knowledge has just been tremendous. And the way he’s able to communicate it and effectively teach it to each pitcher has been very impressive.”

From highly touted freshman Samantha Landry to Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman to returnee to Karly Heath, Glasco said all eight pitchers have exceeded his expectations this spring.

Through the first eight scrimmages, UL’s staff has walked 22 and struck out 90. Last fall, UL’s lineup batted .360, but is only hitting .220 in the first half of the fall season.

“I could not be more elated with how that transition’s going,” Glasco said. “Our pitchers, you can see it in their faces. They’re extremely happy.”

As for the offense, there are two primary reasons the hitting is currently struggling. One, the roster is filled with freshman and newcomers, so a transition phase is normal. Secondly, several of the returning players are still recuperating from injuries.

That group includes: Raina O’Neal in center, Taylor Roman at first base, Frankie Izard in the outfield, speedy Jenna Kean in the outfield and freshmen Alexa Langeliers and Elia Hebel in the infield.

Glasco said O’Neal is the closest to being 100% back at this point.

As a result of those unsettled areas, the Cajuns aren’t close to a set lineup for the spring. With that said, you can pencil in O’Neal in center, Sophie Piskos behind the plate and Melissa Mayeux somewhere in the infield.

If healthy, Roman’s bat will be in the lineup at first base or DP, and sophomore Texas A&M transfer Jourdyn Campbell has made huge strides at third base.

“We have no doubt she can play third base for us and be really, really good,” Glasco said of Campbell. “So that’s been a huge thing for us to get that piece filled in early. We learned last year how important that was and how difficult that was to replace someone like Kara Gremillion.

“All she has to do is hit and that spot is hers.”

The options around O’Neal in the outfield include true freshman Maddie Hayden and Kramer Eschete, who Glasco said already has an elite arm, as well as Kean.

“Jenna Kean is healthy and she’s really played well,” Glasco said. “She had the best weekend of the ball this past weekend - several hits, triple and a home run over the wall. It was a very exciting weekend for her. We just want to see her continue to grow.”

That doesn’t include freshman Sam Graeter, who is one of only four hitters over .300 so far this fall.

Both Washington transfers Ari Quinones and Storms Kotzelnick both figure to be competing for playing time as well.

“I think the defense will come together fine,” Glasco said. “We just have to get the offense figured out and find a way to produce more runs. That’s where we’ve really struggled this fall. We’re just not producing runs.”