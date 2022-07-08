The football series between UL and Louisiana Tech will return in 2026.
A historic series that goes back to 1915, the two longtime rivals haven't played since 2015, but the two athletic departments have agreed to end that drought by agreeing upon a future home-and-home series.
The Ragin' Cajuns will travel to Ruston for a Saturday, Sept. 26 meeting in 2026 and the Bulldogs will return the trip for a Saturday, Sept. 8 meeting at Cajun Field in 2029.
Of the previous 87 meetings between the two programs, Louisiana Tech owns a 48-33-6 advantage, including the last eight meetings. It's been a streaky series over the past five decades with UL winning five of six (1965-70), six of seven (1976-84) and four in a row (1993-96) during that time period. On the other hand, the Bulldogs have preceded the current eight-game winning streak with win streaks of six (1985-92), and six of seven (1969-75).
Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 43-14 in 2015 in Ruston.