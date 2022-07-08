Photos: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs visits Univ. La. Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns _lowres

UL linebacker Trae Johnson tackles Louisiana Tech's Tevin King during the Bulldogs' last visit to Cajun Field back in 2014.

 Brad Bowie

The football series between UL and Louisiana Tech will return in 2026.

A historic series that goes back to 1915, the two longtime rivals haven't played since 2015, but the two athletic departments have agreed to end that drought by agreeing upon a future home-and-home series.

The Ragin' Cajuns will travel to Ruston for a Saturday, Sept. 26 meeting in 2026 and the Bulldogs will return the trip for a Saturday, Sept. 8 meeting at Cajun Field in 2029.

Of the previous 87 meetings between the two programs, Louisiana Tech owns a 48-33-6 advantage, including the last eight meetings. It's been a streaky series over the past five decades with UL winning five of six (1965-70), six of seven (1976-84) and four in a row (1993-96) during that time period. On the other hand, the Bulldogs have preceded the current eight-game winning streak with win streaks of six (1985-92), and six of seven (1969-75).  

Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 43-14 in 2015 in Ruston. 