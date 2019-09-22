It wasn’t such a long time ago where forcing five turnovers was a rare occurrence and playing defense like the UL Ragin’ Cajuns did in Saturday’s 45-25 road win over Ohio was highly unlikely.

But that’s exactly what happened when coach Billy Napier’s Cajuns locked down the program’s first 3-1 start in seven years and extended the program’s winning streak over the Midwestern Athletic Conference to four games.

“There’s going to be days that we can’t afford to have a slow start like that on offense,” Napier said. “That happened to us last year a couple times, and we weren’t able to overcome it. We’re fortunate that we improved on defense, and we can play a little bit better together as a team.”

The offense’s numbers looked sparkling once again on paper, collecting 25 first downs, 285 rushing yards and 489 total yards.

Everyone involved with the offense, however, understood the big role UL’s defense played in Saturday’s convincing victory.

“Our defense stepped up a lot,” said junior running back Elijah Mitchell, who rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the win. “We’re very proud of them. They brought it today. It was good.”

While Napier, the offensive play caller, certainly would have enjoyed four quarters of consistent execution, the coach part of his mindset relished the teamwork involved in Saturday’s win.

The special teams got the ball rolling with a 70-yard punt that was fumbled to set up a short-field touchdown run by Mitchell.

Not only did the defense force six punts to give UL’s offense multiple mulligans throughout the afternoon, it also forced five turnovers. Three of those turnovers gave the offense great field position.

The first one could have been the Ohio 35 — if not for a 15-yard penalty on the Cajuns’ sideline — and the second one was a 12-yard drive after a Joe Dillon sack/fumble that Jacques Boudreaux recovered to set up a 3-yard touchdown pass to Bradley.

Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner enjoyed a pleasant homecoming to Ohio by helping to force one of those turnovers — a deflected pass that cornerback Kamar Greenhouse picked off at the UL 20.

“I read the play,” said the Dayton, Ohio native. “It was a man call. I had the back man-to-man, but I saw the tight end come across — nobody picked him up, so I picked him up.

“I got my hand on the ball and tipped it to KG (Kamar Greenhouse). He made an excellent play and took it for like 40 or 50 yards.”

For the defense, it begins with stopping the run. That happened, limiting Ohio to 103 yards rushing.

“We want to be a team that can rush the ball, and we certainly want to stop the run,” Napier said. “That’s part of our culture. That proved to be effective as the day went.

“I was very impressed with our defense throughout the day.” I know we gave up some plays when they started going two-minute in the second half, but for most of the game, we had it under control because our defense played well throughout.”

Ohio’s record-breaking quarterback Nathan Rourke tied a career high with three interceptions, and his unit was only 5 of 15 tries on third down conversions.

“(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Ron) Roberts had a great scheme for us," Gardner said. "We believe in everything he does for us. He came in on Monday and we talked about the game plan we wanted to instill. On Tuesday, we practiced hard and we worked on it the whole week, and it worked for us today.

“At the end of the day, we just need to do our game plan, stop the run and make them one-dimensional.”

But it went deeper than just the defense aiding the defense.

Within the offense, the running game helped out the passing game at times.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re throwing the ball, running the ball, it doesn’t matter,” Mitchell said. “We’re always going to have their back. We’re always going to do what we need to do to help out the team if the passing game isn’t there.”

Receivers like senior Ja’Marcus Bradley appreciated the patience.

“It made the wide-outs feel really good,” said Bradley, who caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. “We know they were on to the running game pretty good, so we had to give a spark. Le(vi) trusted us and he just kept throwing it and we clicked at one point.”

Whatever it took, the effort brought a smile to Napier.

“We’re going to enjoy this win,” he said. “It’s hard to go win on the road. To come here, go through some adversity, everything not go quite right, find a way to win … We’re going to have lots of things we can work on tomorrow with our football team.”

Certainly the enjoyment of Saturday’s win ended when the team hit the practice field to work on its miscues, including 16 penalties for 161 yards.

“The key is going to be, can we continue to improve?” Napier said. “Can we continue to develop some of the second-tier players on our roster? Get better specialist play?"