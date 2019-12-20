Sitting in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome watching his Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams win the program’s fifth state championship with an 8-3 win over Destrehan last weekend was an especially surreal moment for UL redshirt sophomore linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux for several reasons.

For starters, there was the moment at hand.

He was in the stands watching his alma mater try to pull off the first undefeated season ever alongside four former Rams’ teammates … and ironically all four – Jayrin Wilson, Bralen Trahan, Andre Landry, Kyle Pierre - are still teammates with Quibodeaux on the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Napier searching for the perfect balance in UL's bowl game preparation For many mid-major coaches facing a month between the final game of the regular season and a bowl game, the time brings unprecedented preparation.

“It’s crazy, seeing it from the inside out really, because I played with those guys,” Quibodeaux said. “Being able to know what they can do and then seeing them do it on the field was amazing.”

Most of the players were new, but Quibodeaux had played with Acadiana’s running back duo of Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks during his senior season.

“I’m sitting in the stands with four other (AHS) teammates that I still play with here and we’re cheering on everybody just like we used to do,” Quibodeaux said. “We’re cheering on Lucky (Brooks) and Dillan (Monette) just like we did in high school when we were on the sidelines and they were out playing offense.

“It brings back memories and it was just awesome.”

And yes, the pressure of a close game in the second half did kind of get to him a little bit.

+2 UL's signing class loaded with prep quarterbacks now playing other positions Wide receiver prospect Errol Rogers of Lafayette Christian played mostly quarterback two of his final three years with the Knights.

“I did get a little nervous, but the whole crowd helped,” he admitted. “We brought a lot of people there. That’s one thing that I’ve always been very proud of – Acadiana’s fan base and the community is so supportive of us. They’ll go anywhere we go. The whole game, they didn’t stop.

“They showed nothing but belief.”

But for Quibodeaux, the moment went deeper than the nostalgia of supporting his old high school.

It was in that same building back on Aug. 31 of this season that it actually hit Quibodeaux how special of a season this could be for him.

Exclusively a special teams performer last season, there were hints through August drills that his role might be enhanced this season.

The 6-1, 219-pounder got the full message that day in the loss to Mississippi State.

“It kind of hit really the first game we played in the Superdome,” Quibodeaux said. “That was kind of the nerves game that I had. Once I got those nerves off, something in me just said, ‘You’ve got to lock in.’ Whatever expectations I had going into that game, all of my questions were answered basically. I knew what route I had to take.”

UL's Kevin Dotson earns historic first-team AP All-America honor When UL senior right guard Kevin Dotson got invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star game in November, he was like a kid in a candy store…

It wasn’t that he was being lazy before, but that game convinced him a whole new level of dedication would be required.

“From that day on, I told myself that I was going to do whatever I can to help my team, no matter if it’s one play, 20 plays, 30 plays – whatever it is – just do the best that I can play by play,” said Quibodeaux, who has 32 tackles on the season.

You see, Quibodeaux wasn’t just a primary reserve for just any position. He was backing up the leader of the defense in senior middle linebacker Jacques Boudreaux.

To effectively answer that bell, Quibodeaux had to first get his eyes right.

“The game has slowed down tremendously for me,” he said. “I can remember the earlier games and everything moving very fast. My eyes have gotten better and I feel like I see things a lot better. It was more along the line, I feel like I had to personally improve my football IQ.”

Once that step was taken, then he could help lead the defense.

“Playing at the ‘Mike’ position, we’re kind of like the quarterback of the defense,” Quibodeaux said. “You have to make the calls. Knowing that was my responsibility, I would watch film, go over formations, go over their personnel … but after that game, it was a different level. I prepared for that game a lot, but after that game, I realized that what I had done was not even close to what I needed to do.

“From that moment on, I did all of that. In the extra time we had, I was getting with coaches. I needed to know what the other team was going to do before they did it, or at least know the things they could do out of which formations. That helped me a lot.”

For the rest of the season, all the linebackers – starters or reserves – all progressed as one.

“The bond that we have, I just love the bond that we have throughout our entire linebacker room,” said Quibodeaux, who is the son of former UL defensive lineman Dale Thomas. “We’re like a true family. We’re all brothers. It’s more like if brother sees the other brother doing something bad, he’s going to tell him. That helps a lot.

“We’re always critiquing each other and everybody understands. And we know how to go about it, but it’s always about everybody putting in input. We’re all just trying to help each other.”

UL's Ragin' Cajuns will take their 10 wins to the LendingTree Bowl to meet Miami of Ohio The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football program will make its seventh bowl appearance this decade when it officially r…

So his third season in UL's program turned out better than Quibodeaux ever imagined.

"It was great," he said. "I didn’t know I was going to be as much a part of it as I was, but I was prepared for it. As soon as I got my opportunities, I took advantage of it. Knowing now that we did this (10-win season) and we can go on and win another game is just amazing. I’m ready for it."

In fact, he's trying to somehow slow it all down to fully absorb each moment in his collegiate career.

"I’m very excited," Quibodeaux said about his future in the program. "I want to take it slow. I know it’s going to go by real fast, but I am very excited."