Coaching staffs tend to come and go within college athletic departments, but some employees span many decades.
The UL athletic department lost two dedicated employees this past weekend Leonard Wiltz and equipment manager Lynn Williams.
Wiltz, who worked for UL for more than 40 years, died at his home in Lafayette this past Thursday. Leonard served in many capacities with the department, bringing a tireless work ethic, an engaging smile and a quick joke.
Williams served more than 30 years as equipment manager for the Ragin’ Cajuns. It was a job he loved, and he was loved in return by the many student-athletes and staff he impacted over the many seasons he worked at UL. Lynn died at his home Wednesday in Lafayette.
"The entire Louisiana Athletics family mourns the loss of these two special individuals," UL Athletic Director Dr. Bryan Maggard said. "Both Leonard and Lynn dedicated their lives to the service of the University of Louisiana and its student-athletes. The impact they had on so many people will serve as their legacy, and both will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families."