UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin brought back a familiar face Tuesday with the addition of Brock Morris as an assistant coach.

The hiring of Morris, who was the Ragin’ Cajuns director of basketball operations from 2010-13, is subject to approval from the UL system board of supervisors.

Morris spent the 2018-19 season as head coach at Daytona State (Fla.) College, where he guided the Falcons to a 25-6 record and the Mid-Florida Conference tournament championship.

“We are excited to have Brock and his family rejoin our program. Marlin said. “He is an outstanding young coach, a tireless recruiter and his familiarity with both our program as well as the Sun Belt Conference will pay immediate dividends. His leadership and ability to relate to our players will prepare them for success both on the court and in the classroom.”

In his lone season at DSC, Morris inherited a team that returned two players from the previous season, but signed 12 players in a four-month span with four players ranked in the NJCAA Top 100 and six being named to the all-conference team.

Morris guided conference Player of the Year Khadim Sy along with Mid-Florida Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Ragin’ Cajuns signee DouDou Gueye, with three additional players — Bryce Williams (Ole Miss), Durey Cadwell (UL) and Corbin Merritt (Oklahoma) — all signing Division I scholarships.

Morris was one of 31 coaches, selected to participate in the 2019 Collegiate Consortium Cohort during the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis in April.

“We are grateful to (university president) Dr. (Joesph) Savoie, (athletic director) Dr. (Bryan) Maggard, and coach Marlin for the opportunity to rejoin the Louisiana family. Since we left Lafayette six seasons ago, the Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball brand has grown leaps and bounds.” Morris said. “We have been impressed with the investment into the men’s basketball program, and athletic department entirely. My wife, Amanda, and I could not think of a better place to raise our son than Lafayette.”

Morris began his collegiate career as the Cajuns' director of basketball operations and helped mentor eventual NBA first-round selection Elfrid Payton. He later served for two seasons as an assistant at the College of Southern Idaho (2013-15), helping the Golden Eagles to a two-year record of 58-8 and a pair of league titles.

He returned to the Sun Belt Conference in 2015 as an assistant at South Alabama under former head coach Matthew Graves.

Morris’ recruiting connections helped the Jaguars land seven of the 10 players signed from 2015-2017. The program’s 2017 class was rated No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference and 85th in the country by 247Sports, the highest national ranking in program history. In 2016, 247Sports rated the recruiting class No. 2 in the Sun Belt Conference and 97th nationally.

Following a playing career at Snead (Ala.) State, Morris earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Alabama in 2008 before joining the basketball staff as a graduate assistant. He eventually received a master’s degree in human environmental sciences in 2010.