After digging deep into the film of Saturday’s 24-7 win over the Southeastern Lions, UL coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t have to think very hard on the area his Ragin’ Cajuns need to improve upon.
“There’s a lot of stuff for us to clean up and a lot of it comes down to communication at times,” said Desormeaux, whose Cajuns will next host Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network. “Sometimes it’s technical. I think in this game more than anything, a lot of it was really just communication at times. We’ll work on that.”
For example, there was the intentional grounding call that cost UL a first down from the SLU 34 with a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
“On that particular play, the problem is the ball is not supposed to be snapped,” Desormeaux said. “So the ball was snapped, the quarterback didn’t really know what to do with it. The receivers were not supposed to release. Ball’s not supposed to be snapped, but it was and it kind of leads to a little bit of panic. That’s what happened.
"But yeah, it was the right call (by officials). I thought the receiver released on the go on that side. Instead he released inside and he threw it over his head. It was a communication thing.”
From an efficiency standpoint, however, it was hard to argue with UL’s effort, especially for an opener. The Cajuns only had four flags and were plus-2 in turnovers.
“You want to play good ball and you want it to be clean,” Desormeaux said. “The nightmare is you go out there and flop around and you’re false-starting and jumping offsides, and it was really pretty clean. We had two pre-snap penalties with a false start and too many men on the field. Other than that, it was all plays within the game that I can live with.
“There are a lot of positives in that tape.”
The coaching staff was pleased with both quarterbacks Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge, so expect both to play again this Saturday.
Fields earned LSWA Offensive Player of the Week honors after going 13-for-20 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
“That’s still the plan early in the year,” Desormeaux said. “I think it’s still good for our team as long as he (Wooldridge) keeps playing well and he did. Two to three series is kind of where we’re at right now and this week, I don’t see that changing.”
The biggest thing that bothered Desormeaux was the two sacks Fields took.
“On the first one, he saw the corner coming,” Desormeaux explained. “We probably didn’t coach it well enough for what the running back needed to do. We had a good play-call on at the time, but the kids weren’t exactly dialed into what we wanted them to do in that situation, so that’s on us.
“The other one, I think he just held the ball too long. On the quick game, he had the answer, but he held it and tucked it and took the hit.”
Desormeaux explained why sacks are such a negative in his mind. Incredibly, it’s been a full-proof way to prevent touchdowns for the Cajuns.
“For us, sacks are probably the leading indicator of whether or not we’re going to score on a drive in the last two years,” he revealed. “Possessions where we had a sack, we’ve never scored a touchdown in the last two years. There’s something to that.
“We’ve got to avoid sacks and negative plays.”
Defensively, Desormeaux was pleased with the game plan and the execution.
“It (game plan) was to be a little bit more basic,” he explained. “We had guys on the back end that had never played here before … so with a quarterback like that who can really run the ball, if you pressure and you don’t exactly hit on the pressure, it makes it kind of difficult to fit. If you’re a step off on the fit or the loop or the insert, that guy is going to give you problems.”
Instead, the defense limited the Lions to 12 first downs and 260 total yards, as well as getting interceptions from Eric Garror and Amir McDaniel.
Moreover, Garror's 83-yard punt return for a score earned him Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.
“I thought we defended the run well, I thought we contested catches down the field and I thought that we hit people,” Desormeaux said. “When the ball carriers got the ball, there were 11 hats flying to the football. You play the game that way, you’ll always have a chance to have success.”
Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan defeated Eastern Kentucky 42-34 Saturday.
“You’ve got a team coming in here that’s confident,” Desormeaux said. “They’re a veteran team. On offense in particular, they’re always all graduates or seniors. There are very few underclassmen in that starting lineup.
“They’re an experienced team that knows how to win. They’re going to play a physical brand of ball that we’ve got to be willing to go in there and match that intensity and physicality.”