The No. 10-ranked UL softball team won its 53rd straight Sun Belt Conference series with a 12-3 rout of Georgia State in five innings Friday at Lamson Park.

After a scoreless first, the Cajuns exploded for a dozen runs over the next three innings.

Bailey Curry got things started in the second with a pinch-hit single that scored pinch-runner Morgan Gray.

UL scored four runs in the second inning, three in the third, and five more in the fifth.

The Cajuns (41-4, 20-0) have won 27-of-30 all-time versus the Panthers.

Keeli Milligan set a single-season stolen base record with her 53rd steal. The Cajuns, with 140 steals, have now shattered the previous team record (127) set in 1994.

"Here's the deal," UL head coach Gerry Glasco said. "I recruited and brought here in here clearly to be my leadoff hitter. At the same time, I have a ballclub to manage. I have 25 personalities. There was a time when I moved her down in the lineup because I wanted her to show the rest of the team that she earned what she gets.

"I couldn't just leave her in that leadoff spot and give it to her. She had to earn it and I knew she would. She's that good. She's just a great team player."

Dorsey Steamer, who previously held the stolen base record for UL, was in attendance.

"She's been really supportive of me," Milligan said of Steamer. "It means a lot for the alumni to come here and have all of our backs, and for them to appreciate that we carry on their name.

"Our alumni mean a lot to us. They set the groundwork for us to have this great stadium, and so it really means a lot for her to be here to support me."

Steamer was happy to see Milligan set the record.

"I told Keeli that those were some big shoes and I wanted her to break it," Steamer said. "I promised her that when she got close, especially if it was home, that I would be there. She was letting me along the way how close she was, and I kept my promise.

"Once a Cajun, always a Cajun. This is a sisterhood. I'm proud to be a Cajun and I'm proud she's a Cajun, so why not pass the baton?"

Milligan talked about her next goal.

"I'm shooting for 60 steals," she said. "This is a team that always works really hard and is held to a really high standard as far as hitting goes. We take a lot of cuts in practice. It's kind of hard to not be confident when you take as many reps as we do.

"We know what the opposing pitchers are going to throw. There's no one more prepared than us going into a game. Being prepared goes a long way as far as confidence."

Summer Ellyson (28-4) allowed only two hits over four innings and struck out eight before turning it over to reliever Casey Dixon in the fifth.

"Summer is always Summer," Glasco said. "She comes out and gives us time to get the lead and get our offense going. She's so steady on the mound and does it so seemingly effortlessly. I'm always impressed by her.

"She leads the nation in wins. What I'm thinking right now is that it would be a huge honor to get up there and be one of the top one, two or three in the nation. I'm trying to give her a chance to be a first-team All-American. I think she deserves that recognition. I'm going to throw her out there and let her work three or four innings here and there and get more wins down the stretch."

Sarah Hudek, Kourtney Gremilion and Lexie Comeaux were all 2-for-2.

Hudek had a home run, her 10th of the year.

"Hudek and (Julie) Rawls are really starting to swing the bat well," Glasco said.

The Cajuns collected eight hits and seven walks off two Georgia State pitchers.

"I thought we showed command of the strike zone," Glasco said. "That's something we wanted to emphasize. We got away from our game Monday and Tuesday night and drew one walk in two nights. Getting those walks make the run total go up. You don't need nearly as many hits to score runs.

"Monday night, we had 10 hits and two runs. You see the effect of the walks here. That's the most impressive thing to me. It's just making good decisions at the plate."

Gremilion and Rawls each knocked in two runs.

Georgia State (7-39, 4-16 SBC) committed four errors.