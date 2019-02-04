Gerry Glasco deserved better.
One of the nation’s most affable, easy-going and unpretentious softball coaches was thrown into a whirlwind when he accepted the UL-Lafayette job just over a year ago, following an ugly coaching dismissal that fractured the Ragin’ Cajuns team and fan base.
All-American position players and national-caliber pitchers departed left and right. Glasco then took what was left and assembled a team that went 41-16, finished a close second in the Sun Belt Conference, made it to a 20th straight NCAA tournament and the Baton Rouge Regional finals and ended the year in the top 20 in both major polls.
The prospects for 2019 shone brightly, with the main cogs from last year’s success returning and a recruiting and transfer class that sparked buzz nationally in softball circles. The Cajuns are ranked 15th in the USA Today/NFCA and 18th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason polls, an accustomed place among the nation’s elite for three decades.
Cajuns fans fell in love with Glasco’s gritty style of play and anxiously awaited Thursday's season opener in the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic at Lamson Park.
The new season carried great promise. All was good in Glasco’s world.
That was before he received the phone call 10 days ago, the call that no one should ever receive, the one that exists only in the deepest nightmares of every parent.
• • •
Geri Ann Glasco was laid to rest last Tuesday at Fairview Baptist Cemetery just outside the Glasco family’s hometown of Marion, Illinois, an innocent victim in a horrific five-car pileup five days earlier on Interstate 10 just east of Lafayette. The youngest daughter of Gerry and Vickie Glasco was on her way back to their family home in Arnaudville just after 1 a.m. when an 18-wheeler was unable to slow down in an active construction zone and crashed into the vehicle in front of it, starting a chain reaction.
Geri Ann, a former All-America and All-Region selection at both Georgia and Oregon after a stellar high school softball career, was driving the third vehicle in that chain and was pronounced dead at the scene, one of two killed in the accident that involved three 18-wheelers. She would have turned 25 next Tuesday.
“We were just devastated,” UL-Lafayette athletic director Bryan Maggard said. “We all loved Geri Ann and the spirit she brought to our athletic family.”
The youngest of the family had only months earlier reached one of her goals, breaking into college softball coaching. That was made possible by her father, who hired her in October as a volunteer assistant coach.
Condolences came almost immediately from throughout the collegiate softball word, especially from the Oregon and Georgia programs but also from within the UL-Lafayette athletic family.
“We lost a family member,” senior catcher Lexie Comeaux said. “Every day’s a struggle, and we’re trying to get through it best we can. She did so much for this place in such a short amount of time.”
Said senior pitcher Alison Deville: “She left a legacy that is unmatched. She set the bar when talking about a true leader, competitor, coach and friend. She felt like sunshine on even the rainiest day. From this day forward, I promise to be a little more like Coach G.”
Said Cajuns baseball coach Tony Robichaux: “We were talking the other day how happy we are since we’re close to opening day, and he’s burying a child. I lost a brother when I first got here and watched my mom and dad go through it, so I know the pain they’re going through. Hopefully we can continue to love him and their family and the girls through it.
“Our whole team has said many prayers for them and all the other people out there who have lost children. That’s why the Wally Pontiff Classic (the annual Metairie contest to raise money for the Wally Pontiff Foundation) has always been special for me. I saw what their family went through and had to live with it, and I know that feeling.”
Men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin gave last Thursday’s symbolic game ball, following a Sun Belt home win over Troy, to Gerry Glasco and his family. That game was played 18 hours after the accident.
“We can’t get that out of our heads,” Marlin said. “It’s been a difficult day for our department and our university and our community. This game was for coach tonight, and we’re praying for him and his family.”
The outpouring of emotion did not go unnoticed. Before noon on that Thursday, at about the same time I-10 was opened for traffic after the accident, Gerry Glasco’s Facebook page had a message.
“Thank you for all your prayers,” it said. “We are grateful for these 24 years that God blessed us with Geri Ann, and we are thankful for the past eight months that my wife and I were once again able to share our home and the softball field with Geri Ann. Vickie and I want to thank each and every one for your thoughts and prayers.”
One day later, another post appeared.
“Thank you to all these Ragin’ Cajun fans for being a community of love and support,” he said in a Jan. 25 post. “The things you all have done for our family in the last 48 hours could have only been done by a community full of love and kindness.”
On the two worst days of his life and after an unimaginable loss, Gerry Glasco was showing his gratitude to others, and thanking people just because they were nice to him.
• • •
Deville, Comeaux, their Cajuns softball teammates and the rest of the support staff made the 10-hour bus trip to southern Illinois for the funeral, driving all night to be there for the Tuesday services. When the memorials were completed and after some emotional hours, the group reloaded the bus for the long trip back to Acadiana.
“It was really good for us to go up there and get closure for ourselves,” Comeaux said, “and to be there for coach Glasco. I think it meant everything to him that we were there, and it was good for us. Nobody really understands except for us. We can all talk about the pain, but nobody understands except those that are there with you.”
A day and a half later, the Cajuns held a Thursday afternoon practice at Lamson Park.
“Going up was pretty emotional,” said Bobby Neveaux, another volunteer assistant in the program. “But coming back, you could see how much everyone’s spirits had lifted. It was the absolute best thing we could have done.”
They held an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, the same day the Sun Belt Conference released its preseason poll. UL-Lafayette was a runaway pick at the top of the league, getting eight of 10 first-place votes, and dominated the individual honors.
Junior shortstop Alissa Dalton, who had only eight errors and struck out only seven times while recording 20 multiple-hit games last season, was named preseason player of the year. Junior Summer Ellyson, who went 23-10 with a 1.53 ERA in 2018 after seeing almost no action as a freshman, earned preseason pitcher of the year honors.
Seniors Lexie Comeaux and Kara Gremillion were also on the preseason all-league team at catcher and third base, and are among six returning position players. They join a heralded 12-player newcomer class — with six Division I transfers — that could be the key to a seventh Women’s College World Series appearance.
Glasco should have been the Sun Belt’s Coach of the Year last season after taking a decimated team and winning more than 40 games, something the Cajuns have done in 20 straight seasons. But in Glasco’s mind, individual honors and accomplishments aren’t as important as team success, and the anticipation of Thursday’s 5 p.m. opener against Fordham was evident right up until the horrors of Jan. 24.
The athletic part, the physical part, hasn’t changed. The Cajuns enter the 2019 softball season with one of the nation’s most talented and experienced rosters. Their handling of mental part, how they will address tragedy and loss, remains a work in progress for both Glasco and his team.
“I can’t imagine what he’s going through,” Comeaux said. “But the fact that he can still come out to the field every day and give us his all, we’d lay down whatever we have to do for him.”
Thursday figures to be an emotional evening at Lamson Park.
“When someone can be your coach and your true friend at the same time, it’s special,” said senior Keeli Milligan, one of those highly-regarded transfers from Texas A&M. “Geri Ann was very special.”