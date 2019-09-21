ATHENS, Ohio — The actual execution for four quarters may not have been perfect, but the result sure was.
For the first time in seven seasons, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are off to a 3-1 start after beating the Ohio Bobcats 45-25 on Saturday at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
Did the Cajuns make their fair share of mistakes? Certainly.
Is there room for improvement? Absolutely.
But it was a 20-point road win against a team that was undefeated at home a year ago and entered the game as a three-point favorite.
Napier asked me after the game not to tell the team this, but it’s only the third 3-1 start in the last 31 years for the Cajuns’ program.
“You’d like it to be a little cleaner, but I’m going to tell you what man, the fight our kids showed and certainly the halftime adjustments that we made as a the staff (were impressive),” Napier said. “That’s a well-coached team. I’ve got tons of respect for how those kid compete, how tough they are and how fundamentally sound they are.”
History should tell us how important Saturday’s win was.
Understand, the Cajuns were 11-89 in non-conference road games since 1990 going into Saturday’s.
Understand, UL hadn’t won a non-conference road opener since 1990.
But perhaps the biggest positive takeaway from Saturday’s win is what took place midway through the fourth period.
UL had wasted multiple opportunities to put the game away. Suddenly, the homestanding Bobcats had cut the Cajuns’ lead to 31-25 with 7:54 left in the game.
Instead of panicking, however, and letting frustration get the best of them, UL’s offense responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive in 3:24 to regain control of the contest.
“That’s what I was impressed with in our team,” Napier said. “There were lots of reasons we could have short-circuited and lost our poise throughout the day. There are a lot of things that maybe didn’t go our way, but we hung in there.
“We talked to our team all week about that. They (Ohio) were going to have success at times, but the mental toughness and responding in adverse situations was going to be very important. We played through that. We kept a good competitive spirit.”
Also positive in the long run is how Napier refused to give up on UL’s passing game through all the many struggles it had for the first three quarters or so.
Senior wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley said after the win how much he personally appreciated it.
“We knew why maybe there were some issues,” Napier said. “Some of those plays we had early were run-pass options to where they did a good job in their disguise and (quarterback) Levi (Lewis) made poor decisions and now he’s holding the ball. They did a good job.
“They had a good third-down package. You’ve got to give them credit too now. They’re going to make plays. That’s a well-coached operation over there and they have a really good blueprint.”
The other thing fans should consider is how far the defense has come in two short years. It was in very poor shape when defensive coordinator Ron Roberts arrived before last season.
Sure, it’s frustrating when the offense doesn’t produce like it seems like it should at times.
But it’s good to be able to lean on your defense at times, and the first half Saturday was one of those times.
So really it’s the best of both worlds for Napier and his staff this week.
The Cajuns still have things to brush up on, but they’ll be doing so with a 3-1 smile.