The UL Ragin’ Cajuns rose from the dead in a game that appeared to be over.
But the visiting South Alabama Jaguars spoiled the effort by nailing a 43-yard field goal on the game’s final play for a 20-17 victory to spoil UL’s homecoming Saturday at Cajun Field.
Despite only collecting 278 total yards in the game, backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge led the Cajuns on an 17-play, 82-yard touchdown drive in 6:17 to tie the game on a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pearse Migl with 42 seconds left in regulation.
UL’s defense had played courageously the entire game and seemed to have South Alabama’s offense in control. But the Jaguars got a 23-yard run by La’Damien Webb on third-and-10 to keep the drive alive. Jalen Wayne then caught a 17-yarder over the middle with four seconds left and Diego Guajardo nailed the 43-yard field goal as time expired for the win.
Guajardo, who missed a late-game field goal in Mobile to help UL win 20-18 last season, has not missed in seven tries this season.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, Kenny Almendares missed field goals from 30 and 41 yards earlier in the game. Almendares did nail a 51-yard field goal with 5:10 left to keep the Cajuns’ hopes alive.
The defense then forced a three-and-out to set up UL’s game-tying touchdown drive.
Chris Smith finished the game with 107 yards rushing on 12 carries, but suffered a leg injury late during the game-tying drive.
Despite pregame rumors starting quarterback Chandler Fields might not play in the game, the New Orleans native did start and played three possessions.
But backup Ben Wooldridge played the final two drives of the first half and Fields never returned to the game.
Fields finished the game 4-of-7 passing for 25 yards and an interception.
Wooldridge was 18-of-29 passing for 90 yards with a touchdown pass and a costly interception.
Defensively, the Cajuns delivered a gutsy performance against South Alabama’s running game, limiting the Jaguars to 361 total yards.
The offense’s struggles, though, allowed South Alabama to lead in offensive plays 78-66, but it was much worse before UL’s 17-play drive late.
The Cajuns' defense continued to carry a big load throughout the contest.
With that said, UL’s running game got off a big rushing play on its first drive of the game. Last week, it was Smith for 27 yards to set up a touchdown.
On Saturday, Smith actually broke loose for a 55-yard run to the Jags 23. Unfortunately for the Cajuns, the drive stalled and Almendares missed a 30-yard field goal.
After forcing a three-and-out, though, Eric Garror got the Cajuns on the board with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown with 7:53 left in the first quarter.
The points were nice, but it didn’t get UL’s offense started. The Cajuns’ defense limited the Jaguars to only two first downs in the first quarter.
But even when South Alabama finished its first drive of the second quarter — a bizarre 13-play, 21-yard drive — the Jags had 31 offensive plays to 13 for UL.
On its next drive, however, South Alabama finished with a 1-yard touchdown drive by La’Damian Webb to tie the game at 7-7 with 2:54 left until halftime. Webb’s run capped an 11-play, 68-yard drive in 4:46.
The score was still tied, but the offensive plays had gotten dangerously different at 42 to 17.
The offense tried to drive, reaching the Jags’ 33, but Ben Wooldridge was picked off by Jaden Voisin to avoid that threat.
Moments later, Bralen Trahan gave the offense another chance to get on the board with an interception in the red zone and he returned it 46 yards to the USA 41.
But Almendares missed the 41-yard field goal on the last play of the first half wide left to keep it tied at 7-7.
The final two drives gave the defense somewhat of a breather — closing the time of possession gap to 18:29-11:31 in South Alabama’s favor.
The Cajuns did get one first down to start the second half, but quickly punted. The Jaguars responded with a seven-play, 44-yard drive in 2:52 to grab a 10-7 lead with 8:29 left in the third quarter.
Guajardo made it 6-for-6 on the season with a 38-yard field goal.
Making matters even worse, not only did the offense not get a first down on the ensuing possession, but fumbled at the UL 26.
Incredibly, the defense forces a turnover on downs at the UL 4 to theoretically keep the Cajuns in it with 4:20 left in the third.
The Jaguars finally punched it in on their next drive with a Carter Bradley 3-yard run to end an 11-play, 51-yard drive in 4:46.