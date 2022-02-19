UL freshman pitcher Dylan Theut never had pitched in front of a crowd like the 4,263 at Russo Park on Saturday afternoon.
You wouldn’t have known it by the way he handled the atmosphere while closing out UL’s first win of the season, a 7-4 victory over No. 14 UC-Irvine.
Pitching with the calm of a veteran hurler, the southpaw threw 2⅓ shutout innings to help the Ragin' Cajuns improve to 1-1.
“Yeah, I’m a little bit of an adrenaline junkie at times,” Theut said. “Playing with these guys, and once we get the crowd in here, it’s just an electric environment. There’s really nobody I’d rather play with right now. Nobody’s going to outwork us. We’re not going to win on talent alone.
“Having these guys play behind me gives me a lot of confidence. That’s where it comes from.”
He was even playing to the crowd on borderline pitches.
“That was a little bit of show,” Theut said with a laugh. “The balls he called balls were probably balls. You’ve got to make it look like a strike, so the fans will think it’s a strike.”
Don’t be fooled by Theut’s extracurricular activity. He knew exactly what he was doing after the Anteaters got a double from Justin Torres and walk from Thomas McCaffery to lead off the top of the ninth.
“Just get this guy right here,” Theut said while pointing to the plate. “He’s the only one that can hurt me. After the leadoff double, I didn’t care about him. He can’t beat them. Only the guy at the dish can beat me.
“Just looking right at the catcher’s mitt, trying to hit the catcher’s mitt every time.”
Theut hung in there with two strikeouts and a groundout to nail down the win.
“He's a warrior,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of Theut. “He loves to compete. You see that. It kind of drips off him. He believes in his stuff. His stuff is good enough to pitch at the front or the back. I’m really happy for him.”
Deggs' offense performed the way he intends it to, utilizing speed and small ball to perfection.
“It makes it nice when you don’t have to depend on actual base hits to score,” Deggs said. “That takes the pressure off guys, especially when you’re looking to settle in, get in a groove offensively and manufacture with our legs.
“That was kind of the MO for us today, to create with our legs.”
UL’s offense produced three runs in the first and three more in the fifth.
Max Marusek, Tyler Robertson and Kyle DeBarge loaded the bases with no outs without hitting the ball out of the infield. Connor Kimple then delivered a two-run single to right, and Carson Roccaforte followed with a sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Kimple was in the middle of a rally again with a two-run homer for a 6-4 lead.
“Just kind of taking what the game gives you and not trying to do too much,” Kimple said. “They were pitches that you can hit to right field, and I hit them.”
Kimple hit a homer in Friday’s loss and followed that by going 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
“It’s good,” Kimple said. “It’s better than going 0 for 4 with some punch-outs. It’s baseball. Every day is a new day. Some days you have it, some days you don’t. It’s just a body of work. It’s nice to get off to a good start, but it’s baseball.”
Jacob Schultz also played a big role in the win with two shutout innings of relief.
“I’m happy for the kids, and I’m happy for our fan base,” Deggs said. “I was really proud of the showing we had today. Everybody showed back up. Our kids are starting to feed off that. Just remember these guys haven’t been apart of that and they’re starting to like it.”
None more than Theut.