The way UL coach Matt Deggs saw it, it was time.
It was time for his Ragin’ Cajuns to play to the level he’s always known they had in them.
It was time to show what this team is made of against the Sun Belt’s elite in South Alabama by winning the weekend series with a 6-3 win Sunday in the rubber game at Russo Park.
And yes, it was time for a critical bang-bang call to go UL’s way on Tigue Moore Field.
“It was a really good series,” Deggs said. “It was good baseball all the way around.
“It just boiled down to getting big hits and being able to execute and we were able to do that.”
UL improved to 11-12 overall and 2-4 in league play, while the Jaguars dropped to 16-6 and 4-2.
“In fairness … with replay, you avoid a lot of stuff,” Deggs said of the safe call at first base that plated UL’s fifth and sixth runs of the win. “I let them know every time and they should do their homework that we can run like nobody they’re going to see and so every play is going to be contested. That’s why we get so many (close calls). But yeah, it was great to see us get the right call and score two on a ground ball, because that’s just the way we can run.”
The hard-fought series ended with a little excitement in the bottom of the seventh. Just after South Alabama tied it 3-3 in its half of the seventh, the Cajuns got something going with a Bobby Lada leadoff single to center.
Max Marusak's sacrifice got him to second and Tyler Robertson singled to put runners on the corners with one out.
Kyle DeBarge gave UL a 4-3 lead with a slow-roller ground out to short, and then things really got interesting after an intentional walk of Carson Roccaforte.
Will Veillon’s grounder up the middle resulted in a bang-bang play at first. He was ruled safe to drive in two insurance runs for a 6-3 Cajun cushion.
“Yes, I was safe,” Veillon said. “I was. It was close but I was safe.”
The at-bat occurred sooner than Veillon was ready for.
“I was about to walk on deck before Kyle hit that RBI,” Veillon said, “and coach Deggs tells me, ‘It’s going to come up to you Will.’ I was trying to think of what he was talking about because Rocco was up to bat. So I’m walking on deck and I look up and he’s halfway to first.
“I was feeling good. I was confident all weekend, but swings weren’t going the way I wanted them to and I found myself down 0-2. But we’ve been working on a two-strike approach ever since the fall with coach (Jake) Wells and I feel really comfortable with my two-strike approach.”
South Alabama coach Mark Calvi disagreed with the call and he was quickly ejected.
The Jaguars attempted a comeback in the eighth, getting two on with two outs, but reliever Chipper Menard struck out Joseph Sullivan to end the threat.
“I came in knowing, 'hey, this is going to be a spot we’re either going to win the game or lose the game,'” Menard said. “With that in mind, I figured I might as well use the adrenalin of this great Cajun Nation and just go out there and give it to them right then and there.”
Menard got the final four outs for his first save of the season and second of his career.
“It’s like, ‘Is that your spot Chipper?’ because we’ve watched it for two years and I don’t think we’ve ever seen it like that,” Deggs said. “Just that confident, that type of tempo, that type of hand speed. To be able to create different angles like he does and do it in a big spot like that, maybe that’s his spot.”
Both teams scored two runs in the first. The Jaguars got a two-run home run from Miles Simington and the Cajuns countered with a Roccaforte two-run homer. That gave Roccaforte seven RBIs in the series.
In the fourth, Veillon singled with one out, stole second and scored on Connor Kimple’s RBI single to center.
Simington took advantage of a walk and hit batter with a two-out RBI double to tie it at 3-3 and set up the dramatic bottom of the seventh.
“We needed it,” Deggs said of winning the series. “I know we’re a good team. We can be a good team and we can get a lot better as a team. They’re a really, really good team. They’re older and they’ve been there. They’ve been to where we’re wanting to get to. Just winning a series is not ever what we’re shooting for, but at this juncture, you’ve got to start small to finish big.”