SAN MARCOS, Texas — UL’s men's basketball squad couldn’t carry over the momentum of its biggest road win of the year here Saturday afternoon.
The Ragin’ Cajuns, who battled cold shooting and still survived in a 66-65 victory at UT-Arlington on Thursday, shot even worse Saturday in falling to Texas State 71-66 in the second half of their Sun Belt Conference Texas swing.
UL (9-14, 4-8), falling to the Bobcats for the second time in two weeks, struggled from the field over the game’s first 36 minutes and trailed by as many as 16 points in the final four minutes. In fact, the Cajuns had to hit eight of their last nine shots from the field just to get back to a final 39.7% (23 of 58) shooting mark, and finished only 7 of 28 on 3-point attempts.
“This game was there for the taking, and we didn’t take it,” said a disappointed UL coach Bob Marlin, whose squad had won its previous two in Sun Belt play. “We let them relax and get comfortable and pretty much play that way until right at the end.”
The Cajuns’ late flurry let them cut the margin to 63-57 with 1:17 left on two free throws by Mylik Wilson, and to 69-64 on Cedric Russell’s driving layup in the final 15 seconds, but the Bobcats (14-9, 7-5) got two key baskets from Isiah Smith and Marlin Davis in the final two minutes and made six straight free throws down the stretch.
UL had dropped a 68-59 decision to Texas State on Jan. 18 at the Cajundome, playing that game without both Wilson and Russell due to injuries. On Saturday, the Cajun hurts were self-inflicted, since they hovered around the 30% shooting mark through much of the second half. With just over seven minutes left, UL was 14 of 47 from the field and 5 of 25 outside the arc.
In fact, other than P. J. Hardy’s 4-of-8 showing from 3-point range, the rest of the Cajuns squad converted only 3 of 20 from beyond the arc.
“We just didn’t have it,” Marlin said. “We know we can play better and we have played better, but we weren’t consistent enough today, especially on the offensive end and on the glass.”
Hardy finished with 16 points of 6-of-11 shooting, Wilson had 15 and Jalen Johnson 12. Combined, Wilson, Johnson and Russell went 2 of 17 outside the arc.
Nijal Pearson had 17 points for Texas State, which has won five of its past six and was coming off a two-point home loss to UTA in its last outing. Alonzo Sule added 13 and Shelby Adams 11 for a Bobcats squad that shot even worse than the Cajuns (37.1%) but forced 15 UL turnovers and had a 41-37 rebound advantage that was much worse until the closing stretch. The Bobcats’ total included 14 offensive rebounds.
“That’s just way too many,” Marlin said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on, and that’s what we did at UTA (Thursday).”
Texas State led the entire game after the first four minutes, with Adams’ driving layup giving the Bobcats the lead for good at 8-7 at the 15:37 mark. A later 6-0 run provided a 25-15 edge on Pearson’s jumper 4:30 before halftime, and UL didn’t have a field goal in the final 4:05 before halftime in trailing 30-23 at the break.
At that time, the Cajuns were 7 of 26 from the field and 1 of 9 from 3.
Hardy’s third 3-pointer of the game made it a four-point contest early in the half, but an 8-0 Bobcats run over the next 2:13 built a double-digit lead and the Cajuns didn’t get it to a single-digit margin until the final four minutes.
“They don’t play very fast and we wound up getting behind early,” Marlin said. “We fought back and still had it at seven at halftime, right where we wanted it. We felt like we needed to make 10 or 12 3s, and we made seven … we had some good looks, some that went in and out, but the bottom line is they didn’t go in.”