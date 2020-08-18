Needless to say, it’s been a complicated first year for UL’s new special teams coach Robby Discher in Lafayette.

After spending the last four seasons at Toledo, Discher’s new position with the Ragin’ Cajuns was announced on March 9.

Three days later, the world of college athletics was turned upside down with the coronavirus shutdown.

“It’s been a unique circumstance,” Discher said. “You can’t control everything, so you’ve just got to control what you can control and do the very best at that.”

Somehow Discher, his wife Erin and three children – Connor, Sydney and Quinn – have made it through these unprecedented times in a totally new environment with relative success.

“We’re really excited to be here,” Discher insisted. “Love the people, love the city, love the culture and the program.”

Discher said he’s also been here long enough to endure much pain when former assistant coach D.J. Looney died after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

“I’ve only been here six months and he made an impact on my life,” Discher said of Looney. “He was one of the most positive people I’ve ever been around. You could tell he genuinely cared about you.”

One of the toughest aspects of the shutdown for Discher was having to delay developing relationships with the team, especially his position players.

So far, the 2014 Special Teams Coordinator of the Year at Oklahoma State likes what he’s learned about what he’s got to work with in the Cajuns’ kicking game personnel for the 2020 season.

“Last year, I thought they were really good,” Discher said. “They were really good job. It’s not like you’ve got to come in here and fix a bunch of stuff. You don’t. They played really well, they played really hard. The culture is there. You’ve good players on it, you’ve got good specialists, you’ve got good returners.”

The first area needing an upgrade in Discher’s mind is eliminating penalties.

“We want to do a really good job of cutting those back,” Discher said. “Last year, Louisiana had one of the best special teams units in the country, but it would have been top five if it wouldn’t have been for a couple big plays called back. So that’s one of the big things we’ve been trying to preach.”

While return guys Raymond Calais and Ja’Marcus Bradley are now in the NFL, Discher is content with this year’s options, led by redshirt sophomore running back Chris Smith.

“There’s been a lot of guys back there,” he said. “Even some freshman in the summer. Chris Smith has been taking most of the reps so far. I’ve been really impressed with him so far in that spot.”

Also new to Cajun Country is UL’s new placekicker Nate Snyder, a redshirt junior transfer from Indiana.

Snyder was the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist last season, but not the placekicker. Snyder delivered 24 touchbacks, including one 6-for-6 performance to earned IU Special Teams Player of the Week honors against Nebraska.

Despite being new to the pressure of being a starting placekicker, Discher is confident in Snyder.

“First off, he’s a really mature guy,” Discher said. “He’s not ever going to get too high or too low. I think that’s one of the things you’ve got to look for when recruiting specialists.

“I think he’s got a good mindset and he’s obviously a really talented kid. You want the film from last year, he’s obviously a really talented kid. He puts it up in the air for a long time. He’s got a really strong leg.”

Discher said he’s also seen practice film of Snyder kicking field goal at Indiana.

“He works really hard at it and his attention to detail is really good,” Discher said of Snyder’s credentials. “Just because he wasn’t the guy there doesn’t mean he can’t be really good. Sometimes the nature of that position, only one guy is playing."

Moreover, Discher likes the mental toughness of all of his specialists.

“There’s a persona out there that all kickers, punters, snappers are all weird and some of them are,” Discher said. “You want to recruit the guys that can fit in with the rest of the program. He’s one of those guys. Same thing with Rhys Byrns and Paul Boudreaux. Those guys are best friends with other guys on the team. Those are the kind of personalities you want to try to bring in.”

Byrns averaged 44.2 yards a punt last season including 16 inside the 20.

“I’m really excited to be able to work with him,” Discher said of Byrns said.

“He’s got an awesome personality. He’s never going to get too high or too low. He can hit a good punt or a bad punt and he’s the same guy. That’s not going to affect him. Obviously, he’s had a lot of success here, so he’s confident.

“He can rugby punt, he can punt in the pocket traditionally. But I’m excited. He’s awesome to be around.”

Perhaps even more important, Discher is content with deep snapper Paul Boudreaux, who helps make it all possible in the kicking game.

“Paul is one of the best snappers in the country as far as I’m concerned,” Discher said. “When you see it live, it’s different. He can fling it back there. He’s accurate. It’s really impressive. He’s a blue-collar guy just like the rest of those guys. His job is really important to him and he’s going to go out there and do the very best job that he can do.

“I feel like he’s a weapon for us. He’s really talented.”