There are plenty of things former UL All-American right guard Kevin Dotson could be agonizing over these days.
He seemingly did his part on the field.
The Plaquemine High product started for four seasons for the Ragin’ Cajuns, finishing up as a first-team AP All-American on a record-breaking 11-3 Ragin’ Cajuns squad.
The 6-4, 310-pounder then performed well in the East-West Shrine Game.
Since then, however, Dotson’s had to absorb some bad breaks. First, he somehow didn’t get an invitation to the NFL combine.
“No, there was never really an explanation for it,” Dotson said. “I don’t know what happened.”
Theoretically, it wasn’t a death knell for his NFL draft aspirations. After all, he planned to use scheduled individual meetings with numerous NFL clubs and impress them at UL’s pro day.
Then something Dotson had never heard of eliminated those options, when nationwide coronavirus concerns canceled all such activities.
“I thought about it for two or three days and then I just flipped into a positive, into a thing that I can use for motivation,” Dotson said of the combine snub. “I feel like it was a big-school, small-school type thing. It didn’t really hurt me too bad.
“Nobody’s really worried about it. It’s not a need to get drafted. People at the combine don’t get drafted all the time. People have gone into the second round from pro days.”
Several factors have kept Dotson’s spirits up nearly five weeks from the NFL draft.
One is the feedback he’s gotten from various NFL teams.
“I still have people calling me most days, so I’m not worried about getting seen,” Dotson said. “I’ve had a lot of teams called me and told me they were mad I didn’t get the combine offer. I’m still getting a lot of teams called me … 8-9 visits planned where I was going to be flying out. Not going to the combine didn’t persuade anyone to not look at me. Everybody still had interest in me.”
Secondly, there’s Dotson’s strong-minded views on how to cope with life’s obstacles.
“I feel like I know how to manage,” he said. “I have these certain mottos that I try to live by, 'If I can do something about it, why worry? If I can’t do anything about it, why worry?' There’s no reason to stress out about it.
“If there is something you can do about it, then why worry about it, because you can change it. If there’s nothing I can do, then there’s nothing I can do.”
Dotson has been training at the Michael Johnson Performance Center in McKinney, Texas, but actually drove back to Plaquemine on Wednesday in case a quarantine is called for to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
On March 25, the plan is for those athletes training there to be filmed in private workouts for NFL teams.
All of his UL coaches, teammates and fans are certainly pulling for a favorable ending.
“The guy is a very experienced player,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “The guy has played a lot of football. Therefore, he’s had lots of opportunities to develop. Kevin is an exceptional person. He has always been very businesslike. He’s always been a great guy in the community.
“He’s been a really good student. He’s been one of the top 1% on the team in terms of work ethic, leadership and a guy I think his teammates always look to in critical moments. I think Kevin’s got a lot of intangibles to go along with he’s a big man.”
Dotson obviously reached a high level this past season, anchoring UL’s running game that ranked No. 6 nationally.
“He’s a 300-pound guy who plays with tremendous power,” Napier said. “He improved the last two years and really took his game to another level. I think he’s got the makeup of a pro player and someone you’d hire to do a job at that level. I hope that things pan out the way he wants them to and we want them to.”
While some may be concerned, Dotson isn’t.
“I just need one team to like me,” he said. “I like teams that run the ball, but I’ll go anywhere.”