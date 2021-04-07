UL coach Matt Deggs said he doesn’t believe in a bad win.
The Ragin’ Cajuns 3-2 win over Nicholls Tuesday night wasn't their best game of the season — even Deggs agreed to that.
But “a win is a win” according to Deggs, whose squad has now won seven of its last eight games and is riding momentum into the heart of the conference schedule.
“Nicholls is very well-coached and they know how to compete,” Deggs said. “People can get in their heads that you are supposed to do this and that to a team. Take the name of the jersey. It doesn't matter. Those guys are really well-coached and they are never going to go away.
“The only way to stop them is good pitching and we did that tonight. We made pitches when we had to.”
The Cajuns used a combined effort from Jack Burk, Chipper Menard, Carter Robinson and Hayden Durke, who picked up his first save of the season. Deggs said Durke’s velocity was back Tuesday and he said he thinks the freshman right-hander is right back where the Cajuns would like him to be.
“I think we’ve covered all the basis with Hayden,” Deggs said. “He’s started, he’s come in relief, now he’s got the save: we’ve checked all the boxes. We’re trying to get his confidence back. His arm strength was there tonight and I think he is on his way to being back.”
Menard, who pitched three innings and struck out five to earn the win, said Tuesday’s outing against Nicholls was his best outing as a Cajun. Menard said he has struggled with control early in the season, but he’s been working and said he’s had really good support along the way.
“I’ve been on and off throughout this season, but tonight, I felt the best I have ever felt,” Menard said. “Gong out in that spot really felt great and giving my teammates a chance to win. I felt locked in and (catcher) Drake (Osborn) helped me out behind the plate. All around it was the best outing I’ve had so far with this team.”
The Cajuns committed two errors in the game and struck out 12 times. Deggs said he doesn’t think the team was ready to go in the beginning, but he said being able to win a game like that is a credit to the team’s confidence.
“We didn't play great,” Deggs admitted. “We didn't get off to a great start and we struck out too many times. We botched some balls in the field and we looked like we weren't ready to go.
“I don’t suggest trying that too many times because it will come back and bite you. We need to be ready from the get-go and we have to put together some better at-bats with guys on base. Winning this game speaks to the confidence level of these kids where they still expected to win.”
Menard said winning a scrappy game like Tuesday’s is a sign of where this team has come. Menard said the culture at UL is about growth and evolving both on and off the field.
“I’ve been with these guys since the beginning,” Menard said. “We know what it takes to win and how to win. They develop us in the sport of baseball.”