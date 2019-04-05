Much like last weekend at Georgia Southern, the UL softball bats were relatively silent.
But the pitching remained spectacular.
Ace right-hander Summer Ellyson allowed just one run on three hits with nine strikeouts to lead the No. 10 Ragin' Cajuns to a 4-1 victory over Texas-Arlington in their Sun Belt Conference series opener Friday night at Lamson Park.
There was another hero in the win, however. With the tying run at third and two outs in the top of the sixth inning, it appeared Ellyson ended the inning with a strikeout of Aileen Garcia.
The Cajuns began running off the field in celebration of getting out of the jam.
Only the umpire never actually signaled a strike. Fortunately for the Cajuns, Laura Curry didn’t score from third as first baseman Kourtney Gremillion retrieved the ball to maintain order.
“You could definitely tell by the reaction of the whole team how we felt about it (no-strike call),” UL left fielder Sarah Hudek said. “I think Summer did an awesome job of not letting that affect you and going out there and throwing strikes and trusting her defense. I think we all had the mentality of, we’re catching anything. Having that little extra distaste in our mouths about the call before made us focus a little harder too.”
KJ Murphy then sent a dangerous line drive down the left-field line, only for Hudek make a diving catch to end the threat.
“Yes, I think it would have landed fair,” Hudek said. “It was definitely emotional, but I think it was a momentum-stopper. We went into the next inning and showed up on the scoreboard as well.
“That’s definitely my top play (of the season). I just felt like there was so much on the line. Helping Summer and helping the team in a pivotal moment that could have made or broke the game, it was my biggest play of the season for me so far.”
At the time, Hudek felt she had no choice but to go for it.
“I saw it kind dying down, but I was like, ‘I’m diving no matter what,’ " Hudek said. “Regardless, she was going to score from second if I was on the ground. At that point, it was do or die. The coaching staff here has made me so confident in my outfielding with coach Lacy (Prejean) helping with the outfielders. It’s been awesome.”
That actually made Hudek a double-hero; she delivered a one-out solo homer in the fifth for a 2-0 lead.
UL’s first run came in the second on Keeli Milligan’s Baltimore chop RBI single to right.
After the dramatic top of the sixth, the Cajuns were able to add two insurance runs for Ellyson in the bottom of the inning. Bailey Curry’s lead-off single was followed by two misplayed sacrifice bunts by the Gremillion sisters, before Milligan got an RBI groundout and Hudek a sacrifice fly to center for a three-run cushion.