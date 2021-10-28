INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would give the Cajuns their fifth straight homecoming win, improve UL to 15-0 against Sun Belt West teams under Billy Napier and improved UL’s all-time record to 9-0 over Texas State.
KEY MATCHUP
UL secondary vs. TxSt QB – Texas State threw three interceptions last season in the 44-34 loss to the Cajuns and Brady McBride’s struggled in that area again this year with 10 on the season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL senior DE Chauncey Manac has 27 tackles, 4.5 stops behind the line, 3.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries this season.
Bobcats: Freshman LB Issiah Nixon leads the nation in forced fumbles with four in seven games.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 8-0 … UL’s all-time record in homecoming games is 42-27-2 … Chris Smith’s 238 rushing yards last week was the fifth most in school history … UL is 34-5 under Billy Napier when scoring more than 20 points in a game … UL’s 424 rushing yards last week was the third time over 400 in Napier era … Levi Lewis is now 28-7 as a starter and Cajuns are 18-1 when he throws at least two TD passes … Texas State has nine 9 of 10 field goals this season, compared to 4 of 7 for UL … Texas State opponents have fumbles 17 times and lost eight of them … Texas State has two WRs with 300 or more yards receiving – Javen Banks (28-432, 4 TDs) and Marcell Barbee (28-300, 4 TDs), while Dontae Fleming leads UL receivers with 223 yards …. Texas State The Cajuns are averaging 30.1 points, 214.3 yards rushing and 210.9 passing, while giving up 22 points, 149.6 yards rushing and 230.7 passing … Texas State is averaging 25 points, 137.7 yards rushing and 216 passing, while giving up 33.9 points, 189.7 rushing and 230.1 passing.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
9 – Number of fourth-down conversions the Cajuns have made in 12 tries, which ranks ninth nationally.
5 – Number of rushing TDs Montrell Johnson needs to tie Tyrell Fenroy for the most by a freshman in school history.
3 – Number of TD passes Levi Lewis needs to become the school’s all-time leader in that category.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Turnover time
Texas State turns it over a lot and forces a lot of turnovers, throwing 10 interceptions and losing four fumbles offensively and recovering eight fumbles with two interceptions on defense.
2 – Conversion story
Texas State is converting 37% on third down, while giving up 50%. UL is converting 38% and giving up 40%.
3 – Overtime warriors
Texas State has already claimed two OT wins this season for the first time ever, including a four-OT win over South Alabama.
4 – Pass rush issue
The Bobcats have only recorded six sacks on the season, while giving up 22.
SCHEDULES
TEXAS STATE (2-5, 1-2)
Sept. 4 Baylor, L 29-20
Sept. 11 At FIU, W 23-20 (OT)
Sept. 18 Incarnate Word, L 42-34
Sept. 25 At Eastern Michigan, L 59-21
Oct. 9 South Alabama, W 33-31 (4OTs)
Oct. 16 Troy, L 31-28
Oct. 23 At Georgia State, LE 28-16
Oct. 30 At Louisiana, 11 a.m.
Nov. 6 ULM, TBA
Nov. 13 Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 20 At Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 27 At Arkansas State, TBA
UL (6-1, 4-0)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, W 20-18
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, W 41-13
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, W 28-27
Oct. 30 Texas State, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Nov. 4 Georgia State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 13 At Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 At Liberty, TBA
Nov. 27 ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 37, Texas State 17
The Bobcats have never beaten the Cajuns in eight tries and last year’s 44-34 final score was the closest final margin in the series so far. Last year was the more bizarre game of the season filled with 78 points, 996 yards, seven turnovers and 15 penalties. The key there is the turnovers. If the Cajuns intercept three more passes like last season, a rare blowout win could be in order. If not, another surprising-for-some Sun Belt nailbiter could be in order.