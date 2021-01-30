For the second straight night in the Cajundome, the Texas State Bobcats came ready to play.
And for the second straight night, UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team had the answer.
On Saturday, an offensive exhibition in the second half did the trick in a 66-60 win over the Bobcats.
The win secured the weekend sweep and improved UL’s record to 7-5 overall and 6-1 in league play, while Texas State dropped to 6-7 and 3-5.
“They play hard,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “They’re tough inside.”
“You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They made both games really tough. Those were some tough games.”
In this one, it was about getting senior forward Ty’Reona Doucet more involved in the offense in the second half after settling for just four points on two attempts in the first half.
“I felt like they were more aggressive this time, like more people,” Doucet said. “It was more like triple team, double team, but I adjusted at halftime. I was being more patient in the second half.
“In the first half, I wasn’t posting up strong enough. In the second half, I held myself long enough so they could get me the ball.”
Doucet finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Moreover, getting her involved helped UL shooting 71.4 percent from the field in the third quarter and 55.6 in the final period in scoring 39 points in the second half.
Patience was also the key for Brandi Williams, who continue to slump from the floor, but she didn’t let that deter making an impact. She finished with 13 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
But Williams still managed to nail a critical 3-pointers with 3:30 left to give UL a 57-49 lead and sealed the win with four free throws in the closing minutes.
“For me, I can contribute not just on offense, but with my defense,” Williams said. “If my shot isn’t falling, I can find different ways. Like coach always says, ‘If you’re shot isn’t falling, find different ways to help the team.’ For me, I know I’m a good free throw shooter, so it’s best for me driving to the lane, drawing fouls and knocking down free throws.”
In the first few minutes of play, UL’s starters turned it over three straight possessions and all five quickly returned to the bench with the Cajuns down 5-0 behind a 3-pointer from Kennedy Taylor.
The fired-up Bobcats actually got it up to 7-0 after a Da’Nasia Hood bucket and that lead got to 14-5 after Lauryn Thompson’s bucket at 5:40 of the first quarter.
That’s when Brodhead decided it to time to turn up the pressure – fullcourt style. Largely responsible for making that work were freshman Tamera Johnson from Lafayette Christian and sophomore Makayia Hallmon.
In addition to forcing repeated turnovers, Hallmon hit a 3-pointer and scored five in the run to go along with two buckets by Johnson to ignite a 13-4 Cajuns’ run to grab a 24-20 lead with 6:54 left until halftime.
Johnson finished with eight points in just 10 minutes, while Hallmon added 12 in 20 minutes of play.
“I thought Tamera came in at the beginning of the game and really brought some energy,” Brodhead said. “She must have scored six points in a row and made some steals. I’m glad to see that she looked comfortable today.”
Initially, UL’s pressure defense was still forcing turnovers to keep the lead. UL finished the first half with 12 of its 19 turnovers and Texas State had 10 before finishing with 14.
Instead of seizing the momentum from that run, however, the Cajuns promptly hit a wall with only three points the rest of the first half.
Gabby Standifer eventually made UL pay dearly with a personal eight-point run in the final 1:48, including a pair of 3-pointers, to push the Bobcats to a 30-27 halftime lead.
Just like Friday, though, the Cajuns somehow found an answer with an 18-6 run in the third quarter to build a 45-40 lead with 1:12 left in the third.
“We were passing the ball around the perimeter,” Brodhead. We were trying to penetrate lane-line drives. We put Brandi at the top and we were able to get some lane-line drives. Then all of a sudden, it kind of creating some spacing to be able to pitch out and then throw back in (to Doucet)
“Ty sometimes isn’t the most aggressive about posting up. We kind of got on her at half about going and being strong in posting up and demand some touches.”