No, the disappointment of being run-ruled last Sunday in the NCAA Clemson Regional finals has left UL coach Gerry Glasco just yet.
But that residual heartache certainly hasn’t diminished the excitement he already has for the 2023 Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I’m extremely excited about next year’s team,” Glasco said. “The chemistry on the team was very good at the end of the season. It was a softball team. I think the girls are excited about next year as well.”
After doing exit interviews, not one player who completed the season entered the transfer portal.
“They all said they’re coming back,” Glasco said. “You never really know how that’s going to work out, so that’s very encouraging. I think that says a lot about how close this team was down the stretch.”
That doesn’t mean the next few steps are going to be easy, however.
Glasco is already mapping out his plans for the fall season and it won’t be a pleasure cruise.
“My mindset going into the fall is going to be making the fall more demanding than it’s been since I’ve been here,” Glasco said. “We’ve got to and I think the girls will welcome that. None of those girls that ended the season this year came here to win the Sun Belt Conference championship. They came here to get to Oklahoma City.
“From September 1 to November 15, we’ve got to make it so demanding. We’ve got to get as prepared for next season as we can possibly be.”
There will be several issues to address when the team reconvenes for the fall semester.
First of all, there are two departing seniors in outfielder Raina O’Neal and utility infielder Melissa Mayeux.
In addition to the returning players from this year’s roster, Glasco looks to the highlighted Texas duo of the six-player signing class last November – outfielder Mihyia Davis of Lovelady and infielder Kylei Griffin of Tyler.
“I understand why some were skeptical about the freshmen coming into this past season,” Glasco said. “I think when you look at the progress freshmen like Alexa Langeliers and Stormy Kotzelnick made during the season, it really makes it easier to believe that girls like Mihyia and Kylei can make an immediate impact next season, like they did. I really believe they’re going to be able to make that same kind of progress when they get here.”
As of now, Glasco isn’t looking hard at the transfer portal to fill any perceived holes.
“I really want to stay away from the portal, because I really like the team we have come back,” he said. “Now, if somebody just falls into our lap, we’ll certainly consider it if it makes sense. But as of now, I’m not thinking we’re going to add anyone from the portal.”
It's also possible some current Cajuns could change their minds about the portal after the fall season, which could force a more aggressive approach from Glasco in that area.
Currently, the most likely area that could prompt a dip into the portal field is catcher. Sophie Piskos was forced to carry a large burden behind the plate this season. Lauren Allred from Texarkana, Texas could be an option at catcher.
If Griffin progresses or if defensive specialist signee Cecilia Vazquez shines offensively, Glasco said shortstop Langeliers has expressed interest in playing catcher.
It’s also possible Piskos could play a corner infield position.
“Sophie considers herself a better third baseman than she is a shortstop,” Glasco said. “She played third base in travel ball. She always thought she’d play third base at the college level.”
Other items high on Glasco’s priority ‘to-do’ list for the fall is upgrading the team’s fielding percentage and throwing out opposing baserunners.
Opposing baserunners were successful 54 times in 60 tries this season and 52 times in 57 tries a year ago.
“We’ve got to work on getting better in those two areas,” Glasco said. “We need to look into why we’ve had so much trouble throwing out runners and look into some new ways of attacking that issue.”
And although UL’s offense has improved in home runs from 23 his first season to 66 last year and then 82 this spring, Glasco wants even more.
“I really want to get that up to the 90 range next season and really would like to get to 100,” he said.
Also adding to his optimism for next season is the year of experience first-year pitching coach Justin Robichaux brings into the fall.
“His understanding of college softball and his knowledge of the game grew so much as the season went on,” Glasco said. “I think the pitching staff is going to be much farther along next season because of everything he learned this season.”
Glasco plans to coach the Vipers of the new Women's Professional Fastpitch league this summer. The team recently drafted Mayeux No. 11 in the inaugural draft.