In many ways, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead felt more prepared for a season opener two weeks ago and when his Ragin’ Cajuns take on North Texas at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cajundome.

The Cajuns avoided the coronavirus from July through November.

“We felt like we were ahead of the game,” Brodhead said.

Then came a two-week quarantine for the entire team, ending on Thanksgiving Day.

The first practice back was a bit unconventional. Brodhead pulled out practice plans from five years ago after a long Christmas break.

UL's women hoping quarantine doesn't halt momentum from encouraging offseason The offseason had gone better than really just about any program in the country.

“My coaches were kind of looking at me funny,” he said. “I wanted to see how their bodies would respond to getting up and down the floor.

“I was impressed.”

Now, Brodhead knows that’s different than a 40-minute game against an opponent.

“I know they’re ready to play,” Brodhead said. “I think they’re a little nervous, because they did get a little winded when we did do some fullcourt stuff. They were pretty honest about it, how winded they really were.

“Then all your nerves and high-strung. I think they’re going to be really excited to play against somebody else.”

The next challenge is handling the backcourt from North Texas, which is 1-1 on the season with a win over Tarleton and a loss to Texas.

“They’re very, very guard-oriented,” Brodhead said. “They run dribble drive and try to get down the lane lines. They’re actually shooting the 3 really good this year. I didn’t see last year’s team do that.

“This year’s team looks like they’re going to be really tough offensively. Their point guard (N’Yah) Boyd looks really good. She gets to the rim.”

The next challenge is keeping those guards out of the middle.

“It’s going to pose us some problems,” he said. “Can we really make the ball go one side or the other? We’re really about not letting the ball go middle.”

Offensively, the Cajuns will be dealing with an aggressive Mean Green defense.

“They’re going to pick us up three-quarter court and pressure the ball,” Brodhead said. “They’re in the passing lanes. They’re very aggressive on the defensive side, so we’ll have to be ready to back-cut and do some things that we work on.”

On defense, the Cajuns will need to balance defending and rebounding.

“North Texas wants to go get buckets on the offensive transition,” he said. “So are going to be able to get back and then covering back out? They can shoot the 3 too. That poses a problem for us.

“Can we go defensive transition and then can we rebound? I think we’re a little bit bigger because our guards are bigger, but we’re still in the hybrid post area, we’re still a little bit on the smaller side.”

Indeed, that’s a lot of concerns for a season opener, assuming, of course, no one tests positive and the game is played.

As for the Cajuns, everybody is available COVID-wise, but newcomer Bre’ Porter might need more time to rest her knee, despite being medically cleared.

“My concern on Friday is, are we going to keep shooting it as good as we were shooting it before we went into quarantine?,” Brodhead added.