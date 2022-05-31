It's not that anyone thought former UL coach Tony Robichaux would ever leave the hearts and minds of Ragin’ Cajuns baseball fans everywhere.
But the 2022 Ragin’ Cajuns and their supporters perhaps got another reminder Sunday of exactly how intertwined Robichaux still is with UL’s baseball program.
Shortly after the Cajuns defeated Georgia Southern 7-6 in dramatic fashion to earn the program’s first NCAA regional trip since 2016, a few things started to be realized.
One, it was the 36th win of the season, and two, the game finished at precisely 4:36 Sunday afternoon.
Robichaux’s jersey number during his Hall of Fame career at UL was 36.
“AP’s (Austin Perrin) dad Tim, he was wearing a 36 shirt,” senior pitcher Jacob Schultz said.
“I saw him prior to the game and we talked about that for a good minute. After the game, we heard the game ended at 4:36 for the 36th win. I thought that was pretty cool, pretty special.”
Schultz and Perrin are two pitchers recruited by Robichaux, who tragically died on July 3, 2019, and also played for the coach who led UL to 12 regional appearances, including three super regionals and one College World Series appearance.
“I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me about it,” Perrin said. “You can’t describe it. It’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.
“Our 36th win is the conference championship …. 4:36 is the inning out, I don’t know. You just can’t talk about it.”
For Perrin, many of his thoughts after the dogpile celebration on the field at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama on Sunday were of Robichaux and his family.
“I texted Justin Robichaux after the game and I was like, ‘I don’t even know what to say. This is awesome. This is for you and your family. Your Dad meant the world to us and we still talk about him every day. It’s for you guys,’” Perrin said.
While he certainly understands the intrigue with the ‘36’ connection to Sunday’s breakthrough win, it’s nothing new for UL head coach Matt Deggs. Robichaux’s influence, example and yes, jersey number have been a central part of his life for years now.
“It’s hard to contain,” Deggs said. “We don’t have enough time, but I’ve been seeing 36 for three years.”
That includes an otherwise simple activity like checking into his hotel room in Montgomery.
“When I got into my hotel room, I look at the clock and it’s 28 (Deggs’ jersey number),” Deggs said. “Then the next time I looked at it, it’s 36. That’s been happening for three years.”
For some, it might be creepy. Deggs believes it somehow has a higher meaning.
“I don’t know why, but I am a man of faith and I believe the Lord can speak to us in many different ways,” Deggs added. “I looked at it again and it was 36 and this and that, and I just thought, ‘OK, this isn’t about us. This goes way bigger than us.’ We’re going to win this league and something great is going to come out of it.”
Many around the country know Robichaux for his many ‘Robeisms’ – phrases utilized to increase the character of his players.
“Work while you wait, it’s the best one,” Perrin insisted. “I struggled early this year. I still have his wristband on, ‘Work while you wait’ – it’s something you’ve got to do every day of your life. It’s not always about baseball. It’s about things in real life that are going to come to you early on.”
Since Robichaux’s passing three years ago, the program has been fighting to return to the glory years, and took a huge step in that direction with Sunday’s tournament-winning victory.
“This changed the trajectory of our program right here,” Deggs said of winning the Sun Belt title. “We’ve all been waiting for this for a while, so it’s pretty special.”
And as he finishes up his career at UL, Perrin is convinced Deggs was indeed the perfect replacement for Robichaux.
“He’s awesome,” Perrin said. “They couldn’t have picked a better person for the job once coach Robe. Coach Robe had such an open door and I think coach Deggs does a great job with that too — just being a players coach.
“We all love him and we’ll do anything for him. He wants to get the best out of you. I think he really cares, he really loves you. It showed this weekend, just all that love poured with each other on the field with that dogpile.”