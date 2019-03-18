It’s not always a pleasant subject to discuss, especially for a coach of a really good mid-major program like Gerry Glasco and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.

The troubling word is called scheduling and the issue is exactly how to navigate that slate with the finish line in mind.

As frustrating as it can be, though, Glasco isn’t running from the reality of it, nor is he wasting time soft-pedaling the solution.

On Monday, the NCAA released the first RPI report for softball nationally.

The Cajuns begin the stretch drive at No. 18, despite their 23-3 overall record and No. 10 national ranking.

The goal is to be awarded one of the top 16 NCAA Regional sites come May.

“I think you try to schedule ahead and it’s really tricky,” Glasco said. “When we lost the two games over in Oklahoma, that had an effect on our RPI. It’s really hard to go up from this point in the season. RPI is one of the indicators that they really look hard at.

“What we have to do is dominate our opponents the rest of the way and I really believe the committee will believe that we’re one of the top 12-13 teams in the country, if we can dominate our schedule the rest of the way.”

When Glasco says “dominate,” go ahead and take that literally.

“I think we have to win almost every single game,” he said. “I think we can afford to lose one, maybe. I think we can afford to lose one, maybe. It just depends on who it’s to.

“There are teams that we can’t afford to lose a game to. But I think we have to get to the end of the regular season with four losses, just because of the degree of difficulty of our schedule.”

The problem begins with the early-season schedule. Out of 297 total teams, Fordham is 233, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 235, Jackson State 279 and Incarnate Word 284.

Then when you get into the Sun Belt this season, UL is the only top 50 in the league. Next up are Texas State at 63 and Troy at 70.

Losing a series against Florida State didn’t help and neither did the cold weather costing UL a game each against Oklahoma (4) and Oregon State (34).

Even Baylor at 34 and California at 69 are lower than Glasco hoped.

“It is what it is,” Glasco said. “Even right now, I’m making phone calls. I’d love to pick up a mid-week game with an SEC school, but there’s just not a lot of incentive for them to do that.”

In the end, Glasco is counting on trusting the committee to identify the top 16 teams.

“So we’ll do what we have to do,” he said. “We need to win out. I think the numbers – the way we win and the number of games we win, those things will speak a lot to the committee.

“Also, what you have to realize is, the teams that host those (regionals), there’s a lot of lobbying going on. There’s a lot of respect and communication when they pick those regional hosting sites. They’re going to look at and try to pick the top 16 teams in the country, regardless of RPI.”

NCAA Softball RPI rankings

1. Florida State 27-3

2. UCLA 25-1

3. Washington 22-6

4. Oklahoma 25-2

5. Texas 25-6

6. LSU 23-6

7. Kentucky 20-7

8. Arizona 21-7

9. Florida 24-5

10. Tennessee 22-4

11. Alabama 31-0

12. Minnesota 19-8

13. Oklahoma State 20-7

14. Texas Tech 27-2

15. Ole Miss 21-7

16. Northwestern 19-6

17. Auburn 26-4

18. Louisiana 23-3

19. Boise State 19-4

20. Illinois 16-5

21. Notre Dame 16-9

22. Stanford 19-4

23. James Madison 15-5

24. Michigan 15-10

25. Tulsa 18-8