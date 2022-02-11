It was opening day for the college softball season.
More than that, it was opening day with five freshmen in the starting lineup for the UL Ragin' Cajuns.
While Friday’s 2-0 victory over UAB at Lamson Park presented some issues that need to be addressed, the bottom line was taken care of for the No. 23-ranked Cajuns.
The Cajuns will continue play in the 36th annual Louisiana Classics at 1 p.m. Saturday against North Texas, followed immediately by another game against Texas Southern.
The biggest obstacle Friday was base running. Four Cajuns were thrown out on the bases, including three in the first two innings.
Sophie Piskos and Raina O’Neal led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, but Piskos was thrown out rounding third. Then Jourdyn Campbell’s deep fly to right-center field resulted in a double play at first base.
In the second inning, Stormy Kotzelnick singled to right and Laney Credeur hit a ground-rule double to right. After the second of two ground outs to third seemed to be leading to another wasted opportunity, freshman Kramer Eschete delivered a two-run double to left for a 2-0 lead.
There were a few scary moments in the top halves of innings for the Cajuns. After UL starter Kandra Lamb gave up a one-out single to former Cajun Jolie Readeaux in the second, a ground out and a strikeout avoided any damage.
UAB led off both the fourth and fifth innings with doubles. In the fourth, No. 9 hitter Lilly Crowe doubled but didn’t advance after Lamb retired three straight.
Sierra Frazier doubled in the fourth, but she also didn’t move after Lamb got two strikeouts and a ground out.
After Lamb yielded a leadoff single to Lauren Block in the sixth, UL coach Gerry Glasco pulled her in favor of Kentucky transfer pitcher Meghan Schorman
Schorman made an immediate impact with a strikeout that turned into a double play with Piskos’ throw down to second base.
After producing six hits over the first three innings, the Cajuns managed only an Alexa Langeliers one-out single in the fourth the rest of the way.
The Blazers weren’t able to take advantage of that stinginess. Schorman nailed down the first save of her UL career while preserving the shutout. She pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts.