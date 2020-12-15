The first game was played two months ago at Cajun Field.

If you were pulling for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, you likely remember a long, time-consuming drive that ended with a game-winning field goal with only four seconds left to play.

If you were on the side of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, you probably remember a critical penalty on third-and-short that set up that game-winning drive.

If you’re the Chanticleers, you likely remember reserve defensive back Jordan Morris delivering a clutch interception to set up Coastal for a quick 26-yard scoring drive early in the fourth quarter.

Ragin' Cajuns preparing for early national signing day during Sun Belt title week UL football coach Billy Napier has said multiple times over the past week that all of his focus and attention is on preparing his Ragin’ Cajun…

If you’re the Cajuns, you probably remember UL cornerback A.J. Washington not hanging on to a potential interception shortly thereafter in his first game back after missing a pair on the COVID-19 list.

Hopefully, you’re getting the picture of what the first meeting between UL and Coastal Carolina was like. Obviously, the significance of Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. rematch in Conway, South Carolina is much greater.

The winner claims the Sun Belt Conference crown and may even earn a trip to a New Year’s Day bowl if Tulsa can upset Cincinnati.

It’ll be difficult, however, for the rematch to be any closer or more of a seesaw battle than the one played on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

To remind you of a few details, Coastal finished the game with 414 total yards, while the Cajuns had 413.

In the stretch of the season the Cajuns were typically off to slow starts, UL opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive and the Chanticleers quickly responded with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive to tie it.

And they were off.

UL, Coastal take different approaches with Sun Belt title game hoopla If you’re expecting UL coach Billy Napier to give any bulletin-board material or even lay down any postseason arguments for his Ragin’ Cajuns …

At the time, no one could have known these two teams would be meeting on Dec. 19 to decide the Sun Belt Conference champion.

After all, some UL fans were likely surprised by Coastal’s win that night after the Cajuns steamrolled the Chanticleers 48-7 on the road last season in UL’s most dominating game of the 11-3 season.

This game, though, couldn’t have been any closer.

Literally, each time one team scored, the other responded.

The back-and-forth, though, finally ended when Coastal’s 40-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi came with four seconds left and UL had no time left to respond.

At the time, Coastal’s freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was beginning to be floated around the league, but this was only his fourth start. Two months later, McCall is one of the nation’s most impactful players for the No. 9-ranked Chanticleers.

Naturally, both teams have improved dramatically since that first meeting.

The Cajuns played without second-leading tackler in linebacker Ferrod Gardner. Defenders such as Washington and linebackers Joe Dillon and Kris Moncrief hadn’t played since the season opener.

Coastal played without star tight end Isaiah Likely.

There were too many missed tackles and too many miscues period for the Cajuns.

“Defensively, we didn’t come out and execute as well as we should have,” Gardner said. “We had our most mental errors in that game that we had all year. We can’t beat anybody playing that way.”

The most memorable one was a false start on a third-and-one at the UL 37 that resulted in a punt after a promising pass to running back Elijah jMitchell fell incomplete. Coastal didn’t get the ball back, marching 61 yards in 11 plays in 5:26 to set up the game-winning field goal.

The other was the Levi Lewis interception that helped give Coastal a 27-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

UL's Chauncey Manac delivered his most impactful game just when the Cajuns needed it Until the final celebration after Appalachian State missed a potential game-tying field goal with one second left, the game itself wasn’t a lo…

“To me the play that changed the game was the interception there I think in the third quarter,” Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said. “That was a pretty well evenly played game, and we got one turnover and was able to turn that into points. I think that was a big play in the game. That was a backup corner for us that we had to throw in there because of an injury, and his first play in he makes a great play on the ball.”

The total yards may have been virtually identical, but the two methods weren’t. The Chanticleers ran 72 offensive plays to 55 for the Cajuns.

Coastal held the ball for 22 minutes in the second half to only eight for UL. That led to a 17-minute advantage in time of possession for the Chanticleers.

Both teams threw 24 passes, but Coastal ran it 17 more times.

Despite losing the game, one big thing emerged from the game for the Cajuns’ offense. It was the first time Lewis really made an impact with his legs.

Ragin' Cajuns preparing for early national signing day during Sun Belt title week UL football coach Billy Napier has said multiple times over the past week that all of his focus and attention is on preparing his Ragin’ Cajun…

On the drive following the interception, Lewis delivered the most determined run of his career – a 51-yarder on third-and-six to the Coastal 1 to set up a game-tying Elijah Mitchell touchdown run.

Lewis was actually UL’s leading rusher in the game with 84 yards on six carries.

+3 UL's defense has played the starring role during Cajuns' memorable season When UL’s new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney addressed the media for the one and only time this season at football media day in early Aug…

It was also Jalen Williams’ first big game as a veteran receiver with four receptions for 89 yards and a score.

As great a game as it was, Napier doesn’t want to focus too much on it in preparation for Saturday’s rematch.

“I think we’re trying to focus on the present,” he said. “We played that game, we learned from that game and we moved forward after that game. I do think it’s allowed us to focus on improvement. Each week along this journey since then, we’ve had plans for improvement.”

Upgrades UL fans hope make at least a four-point difference.