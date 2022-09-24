1. Confident days are over
It’s Murphy’s Law for the Cajuns these days. Literally whatever you can imagine that could go wrong has in the last two games. Truthfully, the offense was very close to having a very explosive first half. But every time UL took one step forward, it was two steps back. Whether it was bad snaps, fumbles, interceptions … whatever could potentially botch drives happened to the Cajuns.
2. Special teams issues
They’ve been creeping up here and there over the first three games. Special teams have been a major strength for the Cajuns over the last three seasons. Draws have been good so far this season. The kicking game was a major loss for the Cajuns in Saturday’s loss at ULM. A fumbled punt inside the 5 was bad, but really bad were a bad snap that ruined a 23-yard field goal and then a bad snap on a punt gave ULM a gift touchdown.
3. Running game limping
The running game did just enough to get by in the first few games of the season. In the loss to Rice, you could pass it off as not getting enough plays overall. But in Saturday's loss, only rushing for 86 yards made a huge difference. Playing most of the game with a lead, the running game didn't provided the boost necessary to take pressure off the passing game and keep the defense off the field.