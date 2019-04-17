Last year during spring break, the No. 10 UL Ragin’ Cajuns practiced twice a day.

Coach Gerry Glasco didn’t want to do that again in his second season.

He wanted to play some games, yes, but also allow his team to have some fun.

Cajuns survive long rain delays in style with run-rule road blowout UL coach Gerry Glasco found out one good thing to know about his No. 10 Ragin’ Cajuns softball team on Saturday in Boone, North Carolina.

So after the Cajuns played five games in five days on the East coast, they enjoyed a six-mile hike the mountains and a bit of putt-putt golf Wednesday before heading home to open at holiday weekend Sun Belt Conference series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Georgia State at Lamson Park.

“I really wanted them to have a little fun,” Glasco said. “They really enjoyed the hike. That was their conditioning for the day.”

As for on the field, things are going pretty well there. The Cajuns (39-4, 18-0) carry a 16-game winning streak into Thursday’s series opener, matching the best start to league play at 18-0 in school history, tying the 2001 and 2004 teams. UL is now just one win shy of becoming only the nation’s second 40-win team.

“I’m pleased with how the girls played for the most part on this trip,” Glasco said. “The pitching has been outstanding, and we’ve got a couple of hitters going who had been struggling a little bit.”

Those two hitters are Raina O’Neal and Kara Gremillion.

Gremillion had two doubles to get back to .333, while O’Neal hit her ninth homer of the season.

Cajuns complete sweep of five-game East Coast trip with win over UNC-Greensboro GREENSBORO, N.C. — If not quite as explosive, the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team got consistent offense from their lineup in Tue…

“Raina had a great weekend at South Alabama,” Glasco said. “She was just killing the ball, but she just hasn’t been seeing the ball real well since then. I think sometimes they just get themselves in a funk my worrying because they want to do well so badly.

“Major League hitters go 0-for-9 all the time and just keep hitting. Sometimes, there’s really nothing wrong. They just need to keep hitting.”

So overall, “the hitting is getting close. It’s not there yet, but it’s getting close.”

The area that’s really got Glasco excited is the pitching.

“Summer is really special right now,” he said. “Really, it’s crazy how good she’s been on this road trip.”

Moreover, the Cajuns may seemingly figured out sophomore Carrie Boswell is more effective as a starter than when she pitches in relief, while senior southpaw Alison Deville has emerged as a late-game option.

“When she (Deville) follows Summer, she does very well,” Glasco said. “She’s done a very good job lately. We’re excited about her.”

Georgia State at UL Softball

Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 6 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday.

Site: Lamson Park.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Online: ESPN-Plus (Thursday).

Records: GaSt 6-37, 4-14; UL 39-4, 18-0.

UL hitters: Alissa Dalton (.421, 4 HRs, 35 RBIs); Julie Rawls (.396, 9 HRs, 37 RBIs); Bailey Curry (.354, 6 HRs, 33 RBIs). Team: .347, 309 runs, 52 HRs, 133 SBs.

GaSt hitters: Kristin Hawkins (.302, 4 HRs, 8 RBIs); Caitlin Roy (.277, 1 HRs, 13 RBIs); Reagan Morgan (.256, 6 RBIs). Team: .209, 90 runs, 13 HRs, 22 SBs.

UL pitchers: Summer Ellyson (26-4, 1.05 ERA, 186 IP, 100 H, 38 BB, 232 K); Carrie Boswell (9-0, 3.00, 49 IP, 48 H, 20 BB, 15 K). Team: 1.52 ERA, 276.1 IP, 168 H, 75 BB, 290 K.

GaSt pitchers: Savannah Freeman (2-10, 4.97 ERA, 67.2 IP, 73 H, 54 BB, 34 K); Emily Soles (2-11, 5.35 ERA, 87.2 IP, 112 H, 49 BB, 16 K). Team: 5.24 ERA, 258 IP, 329 H, 119 BB, 58 K.