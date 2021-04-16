The truth is UL redshirt junior tight end Johnny Lumpkin just couldn’t help himself.

He’s a bundle of energy. He’s one of those players that just can’t wait to practice, and can’t wait to work on his craft.

So despite missing the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury and the pandemic complicating the offseason prior to last season, the 6-6, 260-pounder from Atlanta had convinced himself he was ready to go.

Unfortunately, Lumpkin quickly found out the hard way he had a rougher road to traverse than expected.

“I’ll say it was a little frustrating on my part,” Lumpkin said. “In my mind, I felt like I was back to 2019 before I got hurt. I felt like I was ready to produce right then and there, but in reality, I was out so the speed of the game was very different than what I thought it would be.”

It’s actually easy for UL tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux to understand how Lumpkin fooled himself. From a mental preparation standpoint, Lumpkin is always ready to go.

“Yeah, I love Johnny,” Desormeaux said. “He is a true pro in every sense of the word. He’s already graduated. He’s a student of the game. He’s got his notes laid out. He’s got his daily plan laid out. He’s got his corrections. He’s constantly craves feedback, which is why you see Johnny’s improves so much.”

But being ready mentally and being up to par physically after a long delay proved to be two very different things.

“I knew all the plays left and right,” Lumpkin said. “I knew everybody was supposed to do, but it’s very different doing it on black-and-white paper and doing it in a game, running into situations against another team. It was a little frustrating, but I had to build my momentum up.

“So in my mind, I was thinking I was halfway back to where I was, but in reality, once you get in the game and you get your feet wet, there’s no turning back. Every snap was a learning experience, every snap was a critical snap that I needed to get back to what I wanted to become.”

There was also the other issue of trusting his shoulder after the surgery.

“I didn’t trust my shoulder,” Lumpkin said. “I had to get my confidence back in my shoulder. It’s surgically repaired, nothing is going to happen, but I had to build that up."

In that season opener against Iowa State, Lumpkin dropped two passes, but he quickly overcame that potential confidence obstacle.

“It was quick,” Lumpkin said. “I’m the type of person that even if I have a great game, I’m always the type of person where I find the things I did wrong. I really hate losing more than winning. If I lose a block or I miss a ball or if Levi and I don’t have a good connection, that really hurts me more than pancaking somebody or even running the ball.”

By the stretch drive of the season, Lumpkin’s value to the Cajuns’ success was very evident to those inside the building … even if it went largely ignored elsewhere.

“He has a lot of value for us for the way we run the football and the things that we do,” Desormeaux said. “For him, if he wants to play at the next level, his value is still going to be in the run game. You’ve got a bunch of guys in the NFL that are elite pass catchers and route runners, but every roster has two or three guys that they need to block the ‘C’ area (gap between tackle and tight end).

“Johnny’s effective in the pass game. When he’s playing really fast, he’s got good hands and he’s got good body control. His ability to own the ‘C’ area has been instrumental for what we do.”

For the season, Lumpkin finished with six receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown. His biggest asset comes in the running game.

“Especially last year with as many close games as we played, where you get in the four-minute offense at the end of the game where you’ve got to run the ball and you’ve got to finish the game,” Lumpkin said. “His size and his demeanor and his intelligence at the edge of the line has really proven to be a huge asset for us in what we do.”

In other words, Lumpkin is a true-blue tight end.

“It’s not always pretty, it’s not always fun, but we’ve got to be the ones to go in and get the job done no matter what it is,” Desormeaux said of tight end requirements.

So while fans may look at receptions, that only begins to define Lumpkin’s duties.

“You can run 50 plays in a game and if you catch three balls, but you get beat on the rest of our blocks, you had a bad game, no matter what the stats might say,” Lumpkin said.